SIOUX CITY – Andrew Munson never in his wildest dreams thought he’d win an NBA championship.
Munson, a Sioux City East alum and special assistant to the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, aided their coaching staff to their first NBA championship Monday night.
People are also reading…
“I never would have imagined being with an NBA team, let alone winning an NBA championship,” said Munson. “I’ve been here for seven years, but seeing the guys who’ve been with the Nuggets, or just in the NBA, for like 30 years and winning their first championship, I don’t want to take any of it for granted.”
The 2012 graduate played basketball for the Black Raiders but didn’t see the court much. He wanted to stay as close to basketball as possible after high school, so he quickly accepted that coaching was his best option. With connections from East’s head coaches Jeff and Ras Vanderloo, Munson was able to secure a position as a student manager for the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team. This was the kickstart to his coaching career.
“I was a part of some really good teams at East, which meant that I didn’t get to play all that much, and rightfully so,” said Munson. “It didn’t take long for me to figure out that I wasn’t really good enough, so coaching seemed like the next best thing.”
Munson eventually joined the Nuggets staff in 2016 as a video intern straight out of college. He was able to work his way up to his current role as special assistant, where he still does lots of the same video work, but also helps manage that department. But in the past few years, the Nuggets head coach Mike Malone has allowed Munson to step into assistant coach role.
“Coach Malone has allowed me to have more assistant coach responsibilities,” said Munson. “I now help plan practices and put together scouting reports on the different teams we play.”
While an NBA championship would seem like the pinnacle of what one can achieve within professional basketball, Munson aspires to positions beyond being a special assistant.
“Being a head coach of a team would be fantastic, a dream come true,” said Munson. “But for now, I just want to work towards being a full-time assistant coach.”
With the new Sioux City Journal app: If you want to know about stories when they post, you can select alerts for news, sports, weather and more. The navigation's easier. You can now change the reading view. You can have articles read to you. And much more.