Milwaukee stuns Phoenix for 3-2 NBA Finals lead

"I was just trying to score the ball, he was behind me," Booker said. "I turned and he was right there."

Antetokounmpo sprinted down the court to his right and Holiday — rather than pulling the ball out to run the clock down — fired a perfect lob pass that the Greek Freak slammed down while Chris Paul fouled him to make it 122-119.

"Giannis took off and he was calling for the ball," Holiday said. "At that point, I just threw it as high as I could and only where Giannis could go get it,"

Antetokounmpo missed the free throw, but the Bucks grabbed the rebound and Middleton made one free throw for the final point of the night.

Before the defensive stand, Milwaukee's offense was the story. The Bucks made 32 of 45 shots in the middle two quarters, outscoring the Suns 79-53 during that stretch.

Milwaukee became the first road team to win in the series and with one more victory will complete its second 2-0 comeback in this postseason - along with the fifth in NBA Finals history.

Game 5 winners of a tied series have won the series 21 of 29 times in the NBA Finals.