ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Storm Lake's Nate Bjorkgren off to good start with Indiana Pacers

Nate Bjorkgren’s first season as head coach of the Indiana Pacers is off to a good start.

The Pacers, coached by the Storm Lake, Iowa, native, enter the end of the weekend with an 11-8 record, and have been hanging tight with the top of the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

They’re just 2.5 games back of the league-leading 76ers, which Indiana hosts Sunday at 6 p.m. Iowa time.

Bjorkgren was hired by the Pacers on Oct. 20, not long after the 2019-2020 season ended and a couple of months before the NBA season was scheduled to start (which it did).

The Pacers came out to a 3-0 start, and it seemed like the players enjoyed doing their job under Bjorkgren.

“The energy has been off the charts,” Ames native and Pacers guard Doug McDermott said during a preseason press conference. “All the coaches are really locked in and they have a great plan. (Bjorkgren) isn’t afraid of calling people out when they’re not playing hard. He’s playing music in the background at times and we’re having fun, but at the same time, we’re really working hard.”

In those first three games in late December, the Pacers beat the Knicks, Bulls and Celtics, with the win against Boston being the closest margin.