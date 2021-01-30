ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Storm Lake's Nate Bjorkgren off to good start with Indiana Pacers

Nate Bjorkgren’s first season as head coach of the Indiana Pacers is off to a good start.
The Pacers, coached by the Storm Lake, Iowa, native, enter the end of the weekend with an 11-8 record, and have been hanging tight with the top of the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
They’re just 2.5 games back of the league-leading 76ers, which Indiana hosts Sunday at 6 p.m. Iowa time.
Bjorkgren was hired by the Pacers on Oct. 20, not long after the 2019-2020 season ended and a couple of months before the NBA season was scheduled to start (which it did).
The Pacers came out to a 3-0 start, and it seemed like the players enjoyed doing their job under Bjorkgren.
“The energy has been off the charts,” Ames native and Pacers guard Doug McDermott said during a preseason press conference. “All the coaches are really locked in and they have a great plan. (Bjorkgren) isn’t afraid of calling people out when they’re not playing hard. He’s playing music in the background at times and we’re having fun, but at the same time, we’re really working hard.”
In those first three games in late December, the Pacers beat the Knicks, Bulls and Celtics, with the win against Boston being the closest margin.
Then, just this week, Bjorkgren beat his mentor, Toronto coach Nick Nurse on Monday night after the Raptors took the front end of a two-game series. Nurse is also a fellow Iowan from Carroll.
Bjorkgren has seen his new team play with a little extra sense of passion and “juice.”
“We were really moving,” Bjorkgren said during a press conference last week. “We were attacking, setting good screens. Our guys do that. We took a couple leads, and our guys kept fighting.”
Not only is Nurse a fellow Iowan, he and Bjorkgren have a long, good background together.
The two first met at the University of South Dakota when Bjorkgren played under Nurse, as Nurse was a Coyotes assistant back in the early 1990s.
Fourteen years later, Nurse hired Bjorkgren as an unpaid assistant coach for the Iowa Energy, a G League team (now called the Iowa Wolves) in Des Moines.
Nurse and Bjorkgren helped the Energy get to a league championship.
The two men connected again, this time in the NBA.
Once Nurse became the head coach of the Raptors, he hired Bjorkgren out of the G League to join his staff.
That staff would eventually have three Iowans on it with the third being Sioux City’s own Brittni Donaldson.
The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals, and made a deep playoff run last season before being eliminated by the Celtics in the conference semifinals.
Nurse and Bjorkgren coached against one another last week, but that wasn’t something Bjorkgren focused on while the games were going on.
“We have the wave before the game, and that’s the respect that we give each other, and respect that I give him,” Bjorkgren said.
I’m not surprised that Bjorkgren has hit it off with his new team, even through a blockbuster trade earlier this month.
Bjorkgren brings that passion no matter where he goes, and it seems like Indianapolis has taken in Bjorkgren just fine.
The Pacers have made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons, but haven’t been able to get out of the first round in each run.
Perhaps Bjorkgren’s attitude, demeanor and his desire to win every night can take the Pacers past the first round and beyond in the next couple seasons.