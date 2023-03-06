DES MOINES — A well-rounded attack propelled the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks to a 57-47 win over the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Monday.

Three separate players scored in double figures as the Hawks erased an 11-point second quarter deficit to earn the win. St. Mary’s head coach Justin Ruden said the game showed exactly who the Hawks were all season.

“Any given night it can be a certain someone or a different person,” Ruden said. “It is what makes us hard to guard. If you take away one person, well we can have another person on the inside or outside. It makes us multi-dimensional.”

However, it was the Rebels who got out to a strong start as William Kiburis powered a 9-2 run over the first four minutes of the contest with five points.

Kiburis scored the first basket of the afternoon with a layup earned through an offensive rebound. Three minutes later, at the 4:34 mark of the quarter, the senior guard connected on a three-pointer late in the shot clock to put the Rebels ahead by seven.

St. Mary’s answered back with a 7-0 run which trimmed the G-R lead to just one-point, 12-11 with 2:05 to go in the first quarter.

The Hawks missed two go-ahead field goal attempts before the Rebels managed five points in the final minute to take a 17-11 lead into the second quarter.

A 7-2 start by the Rebels forced St. Mary’s to take a timeout at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter, trailing 24-13.

Caleb Egesdal did the majority of the damage during the first two minutes of the half. The senior managed to sink a tough, fastbreak layup through contact on G-R’s first possession. Less than a minute later, he drilled his second triple of the game to push the Rebels’ lead to 22-13. Luke Riffey capped the run with a layup.

The Hawks’ timeout paid off as they managed a 13-2 run out of the break. Four different players scored during the run as the Hawks completely erased the once 11-point deficit.

During the timeout, Ruden said the St. Mary’s coaching staff did not discuss X’s and O’s, but challenged their players to play better defense and get back to their brand of basketball.

“We knew we could play better defense,” Ruden said. “We came out that first quarter…flat-footed. [The Rebels] were forcing the tempo. They were in control of the game. We just needed to get back to playing our basketball.”

With 38 seconds remaining in half, Collin Homan capped the run with a layup in the paint to tie the score and send the game to halftime knotted at 26-26.

Over the final six minutes of the second quarter, G-R shot just 1-of-7 as a team with four turnovers while the Hawks went 7-of-14.

The Hawks carried their momentum into the third quarter as Jaxon Bunkers connected on a three-pointer 25 seconds into the frame to give St. Mary’s its first lead of the game, 29-26. Bunkers added two more points at the free throw line to grow the lead to 31-26 before the Rebels managed to end the run.

The Hawks run swelled to an 18-2 swing over the span of nine minutes by the time Riffey ended the run with a pair of free throws at the 5:57 mark of the third.

Bunkers powered the run with all nine of his points in the contest to that point coming during the swing. He shot 3-of-3 from the field, including one three-pointer, and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in the process.

“In the beginning of the game, I was just being the guy that creates and gets my guys the open shots,” Bunkers said. “[The Rebels] adjusted to that and started taking the other guys away. That left me open more in the second half.”

Gladbrook-Reinbeck sophomore forward Drew Eilers converted on a layup with 14 seconds left in the third to cut the score to 38-34 St. Mary’s.

However, Bunkers connected on his second three-pointer of the game at the buzzer to put the Hawks ahead 41-34 to start the fourth quarter.

Remsen did not relinquish control of the game as the Hawks held off a comeback attempt by the Rebels to win by 10.

Homan led the Hawks with a 17-point, 16-rebound double-double. Bunkers added 12 on 4-of-4 from the field while Cael Ortmann added 11.

With the win, the Hawks improve to 23-2 and advance to a Class 1A semifinal matchup against (25-0) North Linn. The second-seeded and undefeated Lynx present a massive challenge for the Hawks, but also a chance at revenge.

“We have two programs that have been down here for a seven-year run,” Ruden said. “The boys—especially the seniors—are looking forward to it because this is the team that beat us out last year.”

St. Mary’s, Remsen (24-2) – Schroeder 3-10 2-2 9, Cael Ortmann 2-8 5-6 11, Willman 3-9 0-0 6, Bunkers 4-4 2-3 12, Homan 6-10 5-7 17, Harpenau 0-0 0-0 0, Waldschmitt 1-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 14-18 57.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (24-1) – Riffey 2-5 3-4 7, Clark 2-6 1-2, Egesdal 5-11 0-2 14, Kiburis 6-13 3-4 16, Eilers 2-4 0-0 4, Mathern 0-1 0-0 0, Vaverka 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 17-41 7-14 47.

RSM;11;15;15;16 – 57

G-R;17;9;8;13 – 47

3-Point Goals - RSM 5-12 (Schroeder 1-5, Ortmann 2-4, Bunkers 2-2, Homan 0-1), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-18 (Riffey 0-2, Clark 1-2, Egesdal 4-9, Kiburis 1-3, Mathern 0-1, Vaverka 0-1). Rebounds - RSM 31 (Homan 16), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 22 (Kiburis 8). Assists - RSM 11 (Bunkers 4), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9 (Kiburis 4). Turnovers - RSM 10 (Ortmann, Schroeder 3), Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12 (Kiburis 6). Total fouls – RSM 14, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16. Fouled out – Eilers, Bunkers.