Rock Valley boys basketball wallops Central Lyon to win Iowa's Class 2A Championship

DES MOINES -- Rock Valley High School's boys basketball team can add another trophy to its collection.

Friday afternoon, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, the Rockets defeated the top-seeded Central Lyon Lions, 74-51, to capture their fifth state championship and first since 2010.

The Rockets, coached by Wade Vander Maten, scored early and often against their conference rivals with two players, Brys Van Grootheest and Landyn Van Kekerix, scoring 25 and 26 points respectively. No other player for Rock Valley reached double digits while only two players for Central Lyon, Rex Van Wyhe and Zach Lutmer, got above 10 points.

The Lions backed themselves into a corner early by only scoring six points in the first quarter as Rock Valley logged 17.

In the second quarter, Ben Gerleman's team scored 12 points but Rock Valley managed to get 21 which meant, at halftime, they held an 18-point lead.

While the second half went better for the Lions, they actually scored more in the fourth quarter than the Rockets, it wasn't enough to make the game competitive. In fact, with less than three minutes left in the fourth, Rock Valley's lead gat all the way up to 31 points.

Beyond just total points, the Rockets got the best of the Lions in category after category. Rock Valley had more field goal attempts (52 to 36), a better shooting percentage (57.7% to 47.2%), a better 3-point percentage (41.7% to 40%), more rebounds (26-17) and fewer turnovers (6-16).

