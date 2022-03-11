Rock Valley take Class 2A boys basketball championship in commanding performance

DES MOINES — They just didn’t want to leave the floor. There were too many moments to take in.

The Rock Valley High School basketball team filled the last page of the scrapbook with many memories on Friday after beating Central Lyon, 74-51, on Friday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

The memories started even before the game ended.

Rock Valley held a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter, so coach Wade Vander Maten cleared the bench for the younger players to have a chance to play in a title game.

The seniors who were taken out — Caleb Kats, Bryson Van Grootheest, Dawson Van Beek, Landyn Van Kekerix and Sam Remmerde — all huddled up together off the side of the bench, smiling and telling each other how much they loved each other.

That love spilled onto the court after the final horn sounded, as the Rockets stormed the Iowa Wolves center-court logo. Hugs and high-fives were shared while in the background, the Rock Valley community showered its players with congratulations.

The Rockets created another huddle after they received their state championship trophy and commemorative hats.

Then, the celebration moved from the student section, the hallway to the locker room and eventually to the locker room.

The celebration will likely spill over to the bus ride home and to the welcome home celebration later this weekend.

“All the hard work, all the hours I’ve put in, the hours we’ve put in as a team, putting in all the hours and achieving that is just amazing,” Van Grootheest said. “I looked up at the scoreboard, and I was starstruck. I wouldn’t be here without my team. We played as a team, and it’s a great feeling.”

It’s the fifth championship for the Rockets, and their first since 2010. The other titles came in 1996, 1998 and 2009.

This was the first Class 2A championship for Rock Valley, however.

“It’s just exciting to watch the joy in the kids’ faces when the buzzer went off,” Rockets coach Wade Vander Maten said. “When you see that as a coach, you know you have something special. They’re more than players to me. They’re great guys and great friends.”

The Rockets certainly made the Lions star struck during the first half. Rock Valley ended the first quarter on a 13-2 run and they blasted off from there.

The Rockets started off their run with a Van Grootheest 3-pointer from the wing, then Van Kekerix picked up a fastbreak layup.

After Rex Van Wyhe got a layup, the Rockets scored their next seven points from Remmerde, Kats and Van Grootheest.

Rock Valley went in the middle of a 12-3 run during the third quarter, after the Lions tried to bring their deficit to single digits.

Van Beek hit a 3-pointer that started that run and he hit a layup with 2 minutes, 25 seconds before the half that grew the lead to 19 points. Rock Valley scored 14 points in the paint alone during the second quarter.

The Rockets led by as many as 21 points in the quarter.

“We knew we had to put our head down and get to work,” Van Kekerix said.

That lead grew to 28 a couple different times in the third quarter, and the Rockets led by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Rock Valley overall scored 48 points in the paint and turned 16 Central Lyon turnovers into 29 points.

They turned the ball over six times, three in each half.

“We just had to come out here — we knew our game plan — we stuck to it,” Van Grootheest said.

Van Kekerix led the Rockets with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Van Grootheest had 25 points and four assists.

Turning the corner

The Rockets held a Central Lyon team that averaged 73.6 per game to just 51. The Rockets were focused on defense, making sure that the Lions didn’t go where they wanted to and kept shots at a challenging level.

Rock Valley’s defense has been solid for a while, and its turning point came earlier in the season against Sioux Center.

The Rockets lost to the Warriors at home by two points, and they were not happy about how they were playing defense.

Granted, those who had injuries were just coming back and Vander Maten was just coming out of the hospital after having a blood infection.

The team was coming back together, but they weren’t at all happy with letting the Warriors do what they wanted to do.

So, they buckled down.

“We just continued to get better and better and better throughout the whole season,” Van Grootheest said. “We talked about playing defense. We knew defense would turn into offense. After that, we came together and said, ‘We’re going to get this done.’”

Two teams have scored 60-plus points since that loss on Feb. 1: The Lions and Jesup earlier this week in the state quarterfinals.

The Rockets’ defense held Mason Gerleman to five points. Two Lions scored in double figures: Zach Lutmer (15) and Van Wyhe (11).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.