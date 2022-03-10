Rock Valley wins Class 2A semifinal, setting up all-Siouxland final

DES MOINES — Last year, there were two teams from one town that played in a championship game.

This time around, two teams from the same conference — Central Lyon and Rock Valley from the Siouxland Conference — will play for the Class 2A title.

The Rockets sealed that fate by beating Monticello 60-44 in the other Class 2A semifinal, after the Lions won 57-51 over Pella Christian.

Bryson Van Grootheest led the Rockets with 17 points. Sam Remmerde had 14 points, while Landyn Van Kekerix had 11 points.

The Rockets and Lions split their two-game series this season, both teams winning by two points in each contest.

The Class 2A title game is at 3 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.