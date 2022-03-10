 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Valley wins Class 2A semifinal, setting up all-Siouxland final

The Rock Valley bench cheers after a made basket against Jesup during an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

DES MOINES — Last year, there were two teams from one town that played in a championship game. 

This time around, two teams from the same conference — Central Lyon and Rock Valley from the Siouxland Conference — will play for the Class 2A title. 

The Rockets sealed that fate by beating Monticello 60-44 in the other Class 2A semifinal, after the Lions won 57-51 over Pella Christian. 

Bryson Van Grootheest led the Rockets with 17 points. Sam Remmerde had 14 points, while Landyn Van Kekerix had 11 points. 

The Rockets and Lions split their two-game series this season, both teams winning by two points in each contest. 

The Class 2A title game is at 3 p.m. Friday. 

