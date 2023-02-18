SIOUX CITY — An eight-minute downpour is what made the difference.

When the first half of the Sioux City East girls basketball game against Council Bluffs Lincoln drew to a close, the Black Raiders had an 11-point lead against the Lynx. But it was a double-digit margin checkered with a half-dozen fouls and double-digit missed free throws.

By the time the third period wrapped, East more than doubled its advantage and ultimately cruised to a 78-41 win and a spot in the Class 5A Region 2 championship on Tuesday night against the Johnston Dragons.

PHOTOS: Sioux City East vs CBAL girls basketball Close 1 of 12 Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Trishelle Miller (30) puts up a shot as Abraham Lincoln's Emily Pomernackas (14) defends during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Haevyn Ranschau (32) and Abraham Lincoln's Hutson Rau (12) tie up while reaching for a rebound during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. At left is Abraham Lincoln's Preslie Girres (23). Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Alexandra Flattery (15) runs downcourt around Abraham Lincoln's Addie Naughton (22) during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East coach Brian Drent talks to his team during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) pulls down a rebound behind East's Trishelle Miller (30) during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Trishelle Miller (30) drives around Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Olivia Mentzer (2) gets fouled by Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Trishelle Miller (30) right, and Abraham Lincoln's Hutson Rau (12)reach for a loose ball during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Alexandra Flattery (15) drives to the basket as Abraham Lincoln's Preslie Girres (23) defends under close during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Hudsyn Ranschau (22) has the ball knocked away from her by Abraham Lincoln's Addie Naughton (22) during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln girls basketball East's Elliana Harris (14) knocks the ball away from Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle (42) during Sioux City East vs Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action played Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. East vs CBAL girls basketball action Sioux City East plays Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in Class 5A Region 2 semifinal girls basketball action Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12

In the early-going, East freshman Trishelle Miller, who's averaged 20.3 points per game on the season, and junior Alexandra Flattery, 14.2 points per game, provided the spark for the Black Raiders. Miller netted 11 points in the first two periods while Flattery had nine.

More than one minute into the contest, Flattery got the first basket of the night with a layup that came off a turnover by CBL sophomore forward Hutson Rau.

For East's second bucket, Flattery whipped a pass to Miller who then drove crosscourt and floated up a shot. The Black Raiders soon went up 6-5 and then never yielded the edge.

Though Miller had misses from the foul line in the initial eight minutes, she responded to several made shots by the Lynx with makes of her own. In one instance, CBL got the game to within three points (12-9) after a turnover by East. The Black Raiders quickly turned the ball over again but the Lynx weren't able to do anything on their possession.

Then, with less than one minute left in the opening period, Miller glided through the paint on the left side of the basket and scored. At about the 30-second mark, Miller got her fourth basket of the night off a scoop shot which made it a 16-10 ball game. CBL's Emily Pomernackas, a senior guard, answered back on the other side to make it 16-12, East, at the end of one.

Miller only added three points to her total in the second period but was constantly pushing pace for East by quickly driving up court, when possession swung the team's way, and by driving toward the basket as far as she could before kicking the ball out to a teammate.

There were stretches of the second where Lynx center Jeena Carle, a 5'11" senior, muscled to the rim with ease but wasn't able to finish. Carle did however hit a pair of free throws against the Black Raiders that brought the game to within six points about midway through the period.

However those makes at the charity stripe were drowned out by a three-pointer from East freshman Haevyn Ranschau and Flattery arching a pass over a defender to a wide-open Ivy Mehlhaff who buried a shot on the right post.

In the third, East got their margin up to 38-24 with 5:51 left in the period and then took more than 90 seconds of game time to score again. Once the Black Raiders finally got to 40 points, Flattery and Miller started to hit shots in bunches.

Flattery hit a three, after a missed free throw, which increased East's advantage to 20 points. She then scored again on the team's next possession to overtake Miller for total points with 14. But Miller kept up with her teammate and buried her next shot to regain the individual point total lead.

Then, over the span of about 20 seconds, East added six more points and concluded the third period up 53-30.

When the buzzer finally sounded, the Black Raiders had climbed to 78 points (45 in the second half) while the Lynx finished with 41 (19 in the second half).

With the win, the Sioux City East girls team improves to 17-4 on the year and will get to travel to Johnston, Iowa on Tuesday to try and punch a ticket to the state tournament.

In its game against Des Moines Lincoln on Saturday night, Johnston had an even bigger blowout. The Dragons won 73-27 and have only had one loss the entire season which came against Dowling Catholic on Jan. 20.

East's most-recent loss of the year? Dowling Catholic on Feb. 4. The Black Raiders finished 29 points back of the Maroons. The Dragons margin of defeat was 14 points.