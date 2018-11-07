CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa's basketball team is ready to pick on someone its own size.
UNI stuck with the uptempo offense and barrage of perimeter shots displayed through its two exhibition games, and dominated from start to finish during Tuesday night's 97-51 regular season opening victory over NCAA Division II Bemidji State inside the McLeod Center.
Six different Panthers combined to knock down shots from the perimeter for a team that finished 12 of 33 from 3-point range.
Junior Isaiah Brown -- coming off a season in which he netted 32.4 percent of his 102 3-point attempts -- led UNI's charge from distance has he finished 4 of 5, including a pair of contested conversion and an open look from NBA range. His continued development adds plenty to a roster filled with perimeter threats.
"My shot has been feeling very good lately," Brown said. "I've been working on it a lot. I've been in the gym every morning getting up 500 shots, and it's actually paying off. It's always good seeing that first one go in. It gives you a lot of confidence going throughout the rest of the game."
UNI coach Ben Jacobson has been impressed with the work of his top defender to become a more complete player.
"He's worked very hard to get to the point where he plays with more confidence," Jacobson said. "I talk about that to our players all the time. Confidence doesn't come first, and it doesn't come from anywhere else. It comes from simply putting in the time and working extremely hard."
Brown matched UNI's freshman point guard AJ Green (5 of 10 shooting) with 16 points. Senior guard Wyatt Lohaus led all scorers with 19 points on a 7 of 15 clip, and fellow senior Miles Wentzien matched his career high with 11 points off the bench.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson credited the exciting offensive rhythm his team sustained throughout this game to his starting backcourt tandem of Green and Lohaus.
Green continues to show no hesitation pulling up for shots anywhere on the court. Lohaus has complemented his accurate perimeter shot by fearlessly attacked the basket, including a traditional three-point play he converted in this game after making a layup while falling towards the court.
"The pace has been established by Wyatt and AJ, in particular, and the other guys have done a good job running the floor hard," Jacobson said. "The confidence and aggressiveness that AJ and Wyatt play with has filtered through our team already."
For Green, who added three assists to his stat line with no turnovers in 21 minutes, this first official game followed the script he anticipated.
"I had a lot of fun playing, and the whole team played really well together," Green said. "It was just a moment I've been waiting for, for a long time. To get that first actual game under my belt is a really good feeling. ... I'm really comfortable out there with all those guys."
Defensively, UNI avoided the lapses that were displayed to start the second half in the exhibition games against Wartburg and Upper Iowa. A Bemidji State team picked to finish 14th in the Northern Sun Conference preseason coaches poll was held to 19 of 58 shooting, including 3 of 22 from 3-point range.
"Our defense was better, longer," Jacobson said. "We defended hard through the entire thing."
Up next is UNI's first test of the season against an NCAA Division I program when the Panthers play at Texas-Arlington 7 p.m. Saturday. Brown, who grew up 26 miles away in Flower Mound, Texas, said his mom has already secured over 100 tickets for the game.
"I'm grateful for this opportunity to go home and play in front of my family," Brown said. "I can't wait."
Added Jacobson, "I touched on it after the game. This is our first Division I opponent and we get an opportunity to take Isaiah home. He's going to have a bunch of family and friends there and we've got a job to do. We're looking forward to it."
INJURY UPDATE: UNI sophomores Tywhon Pickford and Austin Phyfe have returned to practice and dressed for Tuesday's game, but have yet to play this season. Jacobson wouldn't rule either out for Saturday's game, and added Pickford is closer to returning after being able to progress to live action in practice.