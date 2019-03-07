SIOUX FALLS -- South Dakota sophomore guard Stanley Umude has been named a first-team all-Summit League honoree while Trey Burch-Manning, Triston Simpson and Cody Kelley were also honored by the league announced Thursday at the Summit League Tip-Off press conference.
Umude earns first-team honors after averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the 16 game league season. The San Antonio, Texas, native set a career-high 32 points at Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 30 and scored 20 or more points in six contests while hitting double digits on 13 occasions.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment for Stanley to go from averaging one point a game last year to being named first-team all-league,” head coach Todd Lee said. “That is a credit to him as he has improved a lot. Really, this is his first year of playing college basketball because he didn’t play many minutes at all last year, so his ceiling is high. His learning curve is high. He keeps getting better, keeps learning the game and if he keeps working hard, the sky is the limit.”
Simpson and Burch-Manning were honorable mentions after averaging 15.8 and 10.5 points per Summit League game, respectively.
Simpson, a junior, is one of two players in the league to rank in the top 10 of points, assists, and steals. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native tallied 3.8 assists and swiped 1.1 steals per game. Over his last seven games, he owns a 10:1 assist-to-turnover ratio behind 30 assists against just three turnovers. He has also scored in double digits in 11-straight games including matching a career-high 24 points against Omaha on Feb. 7.
Burch-Manning rebounded to score 10.5 points and grab 5.3 rebounds per game despite missing four games due to injury. He scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Coyotes’ victory over Western Illinois on Feb. 16.
Kelley, a graduate-transfer from Wyoming, earned a spot on the all-newcomer team after averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per Summit game. Having heated up in the second half of the league season, Kelley hit 51.2 percent of his 3-point field goal attempts (21-41) since the beginning of February. The Gillette, Wyoming, native totaled seven games of double-digit points including a career-high 21 points at South Dakota State on Feb. 23.
South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was named Summit League Player of the Year for the third time. Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Brandon Gilbeck of Western Illinois, while Kevin Obanor of Oral Roberts was the Sixth Man of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Vinnie Shahid of North Dakota State was Newcomer of the Year and Derrin Hansen of Nebraska-Omaha received Coach of the Year accolades.