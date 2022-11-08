USD women blast Midland in home opener

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota made a program-record 19 three-pointers for new head coach Kayla Karius and the Coyotes made quick work of Midland, winning 106-41 in their season opener Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota extended its home win streak to 14 games dating back to last season. That streak will be put to test Thursday in game two when the Coyotes host No. 21 Creighton. The Bluejays topped No. 23 South Dakota State 78-69 Monday in Brookings, South Dakota.

South Dakota made 19-of-27 three-point shots against Midland. The Coyotes were 12-of-16 from downtown in the first and led 63-16 at the break. The prior record was 17, reached three times.

“Tonight was a great debut for our team,” said Karius. “As a new team and a new staff, we are focusing on becoming a better team every day.

“Practicing against each other and our scout guys is one experience, but to face outside competition is a lot different. I thought our players handled it really well. When you hit 19 threes it certainly helps. Credit to our players for being ready to go, being the most aggressive team, and overall played South Dakota basketball.”

Grace Larkins and Alexi Hempe shared top scoring honors with 18 points apiece. They combined to make 7-of-10 three-pointers. Morgan Hansen was 4-for-4 from downtown and 6-of-8 overall for 16 points off the bench. Cal Baptist transfer Nicole Avila-Ambrosi made 4-of-5 treys and made 14 points in her Coyote debut.

Midland was 2-2 on its young season and got a team-high eight points from Erin Prusa. The Warriors made 4-of-17 three-pointers and shot 30 percent from the field overall (15-of-49). Monday was an exhibition game for Midland, an NAIA program from Fremont, Nebraska.

Larkins, the reigning Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, played just under 17 minutes in marking her first collegiate start. In addition to going 6-of-9 from the floor, Larkins led the Coyotes with six assists and four steals. The Coyotes totaled 26 assists on 40 buckets.

