SIOUX FALLS —South Dakota junior guard Ciara Duffy scored 23 points to lead the Coyotes past Wichita State 73-64 on Wednesday evening inside the Sanford Pentagon.
South Dakota (4-1) ended Wichita State’s (4-1) four-game winning streak, the program’s best start since 1996. The Coyotes also tied the all-time series with the Shockers at 3-3.
Duffy tallied 20 of her 23 points in the second half to surpass 20 points for the ninth time in her career. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
Classmate Madison McKeever pitched in 19 points to tie her own career high. Her stat line included five rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. McKeever led the charge in attacking the rim to make 10 trips to the free-throw line. Overall, South Dakota made 30-of-36 free throws to clinch the victory over a tough Wichita State defense.
Wichita State was led in scoring by freshman guards Jaida Hampton and Seraphine Bastin with 12 points a piece.
The Coyotes put the game away in the final three minutes with 11 made free throws.
South Dakota dominated Wichita State on the boards, 36-24 with 17 offensive rebounds. The Coyotes had 18 second-chance points. Five players grabbed five or more rebounds including Duffy, McKeever, senior guard Allison Arens, redshirt-sophomore center Hannah Sjerven and sophomore guard Monica Arens.
The Coyotes hit the road for a game at Montana at 8 p.m. (CT) on Saturday in Missoula, Montana, to wrap up Thanksgiving week.