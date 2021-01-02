Wakefield builds on defense en route to 9-1 start, beats Siouxland Christian

WAKEFIELD, Neb. — When asked what has been the biggest improvement from last year to this season for the Wakefield High School boys basketball team, coach Joe Wendte wasted little time to answer the question: Team defense.
The Trojans (9-1) relied on their defense in a 70-50 win on Saturday over Siouxland Christian, and that also included holding the Eagles to 20 first-half points.
Wakefield has some size, led by 6-foot-3 senior Justin Erb, and used that to disrupt the Eagles (4-3) on both the perimeter and in the paint.
“That was one thing that we had to improve from last year, and that has improved tenfold,” Wendte said. “We get steals for layups and you turn a five-point lead into a 15-point lead.”
The biggest noticeable difference this season is that the Trojans like to apply pressure. The Trojans have figured out how to make teams take shots that they don’t necessarily want to take.
Last year, opponents drove to the rim with more ease, or they’d drive and kick the ball out for an open 3 on the perimeter.
“We’ve focused more on stopping the drive, and making them jump shooters, and closing out on those jump shooters,” Wendte said. “You pressure the defense, get steals, and that really helps you out.”
The Trojans started out the second half on a 16-3 run and helped extend their 34-20 halftime lead.
The run was started by a jump shot made by Nick Arenas, then Logan Bokemper converted a three-point play off transition with 7 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Cade Johnson then stole the ball on Siouxland Christian’s next possession and later turned that steal into a 3-pointer.
“Cade Johnson has really come into his own this year,” Wendte said. “He’s only a sophomore. He is starting to get his shot back.”
The players feed off of each other, but no more than Blake Brown.
Brown is a 5-11 senior and he led the Trojans with 26 points. Brown scored 14 points in the first half and he hit three 3s.
“Blake Brown does a really nice job of getting to the rim and scoring,” Wendte said. “Everybody feeds off of him. He’s just intense. He’s been getting a lot of steals and playing a lot better defense. He can score at all three levels and he’s been hitting a lot of 3s lately.”
Brown thought that his improvement could be attributed to a lot of summer work in the weight room.
“We all worked hard and got better this summer,” Brown said. “I try to take what the defense takes and help my teammates out.”
Brown did have some help. Erb scored 15 points while Johnson had 14 points.
The Eagles, meanwhile, knew that the stretch coming out of holiday break was going to be challenging. Starting with Saturday’s loss to the Trojans, the Eagles face Woodbury Central on Tuesday, then Remsen St. Mary’s later in the week.
Eagles coach Nelson Wilson expected his team to come out with some cobwebs in the first half, but was pleased with the second half product. The Trojans only outscored Siouxland Christian by four points in the second half.
“I knew coming over here, Wakefield was going to be a good team, they do the little things well,” Wilson said. “I always hate this time of the season, because it’s our first game back, and you never know what you’re going to get out of the kids. I thought the first half could have been better, definitely, but I was proud of the guys in the second half to fight back. I said this to the guys in the locker room, there’s no other group who I would go to war with. We as a coaching staff knew tonight was going to be a tough one. I’m not disappointed. I’m not upset with the guys. This is simply a measuring stick.”
Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with 16 points while Elijah Claeys scored 11.