SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School is set to induct the second class into its Hall of PRIDE.

This year’s inductees are: Bernie Schreiber, Mike Grace, Ken Schlezes, Greg Vondrak, Joe Bisenius and Michelle Lund.

The class will be inducted into the Hall of PRIDE during a ceremony on Sept. 30, at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Schreiber, Class of 1951, played four sports at Bishop Heelan. After graduation, he went on to be an All-American baseball player for Ole Miss. In 1988, he was inducted into the Ole Miss Athletic Hall of Fame.

Grace was a graduate in the Class of ‘63. He was named an all-state football player as a lineman his senior year and went on to play at Nebraska.

Schlezes (Class of ‘69) was an all-state quarterback as a senior. That season, he had 17 touchdowns and accumulated over 600 passing and rushing yards each. After graduating from Heelan, he was a three-year letterwinner at Notre Dame as a safety and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973.

Vondrak graduated in 1971. He was an All-American football player and named the team’s MVP as a senior, playing guard. Vondrak also helped the Heelan baseball team get to state in 1971 before attending Iowa State and playing football for the Cyclones.

Bisenius, Class of 2001, is third all-time in Heelan baseball program history with 212 strikeouts. His 21 wins as a pitcher also ranks in the top five in program history. As a senior, he was named the Class 3A Bob Feller Pitcher of the Year. He went on to pitch in the major leagues for Philadelphia and Washington.

Lund is the youngest of the honorees. As a member of the Class of 2008, her accomplishments included being named the Sioux City Journal Metro Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. She was a three-time all-stater in basketball and was part of the 2008 state title winning team. She played collegiately at Bradley, and was also part of Heelan’s 4x100 relay team that has the school

“We are thrilled with the six individuals who will be honored this fall - they all had incredible high school careers and left a lasting impact on Crusader athletics,” Co-Activities Director Jay Wright said.