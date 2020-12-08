TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Bill Engel was a friend to local boxing scene

SIOUX CITY – I stumbled upon an intriguing bit of information while surfing the web several years ago.
Basically, it was all about numbers, comparing the thousands of professional boxers in the mix during the 1950’s to the dwindling ranks in our modern world. Plain and simple, the current census dwarfs what the fight game entailed in its glory days.
Kick boxing, cage fighting and various martial arts have stolen away much of the fan base for a graceful sport we also knew as pugilism. I miss the days of my youth when the “Friday Night Fights” were a major TV event. When these feature matchups ended in a knockout, the scheduled hour-long time slot was filled out by a bowling show called “Make That Spare.’’
Those days are gone, to be sure. If you don’t believe me, tell me boxing’s reigning heavyweight champion without the benefit of Google, which is where I learned lots of names that don’t seem to show up on SportsCenter too often.
Does Tyson Fury sound familiar? It warrants more digging because the 6-foot-9, 270-pound giant from Wilmslow in the UK is the sport’s current superstar. And that’s what you get when you sit atop the heap in this game’s spotlight weight division – the heavyweights, who now weigh anywhere from 201 pounds to infinity.
It sounds to me like boxing has gone on hiatus during the global pandemic. That’s probably why Fury, a 32-year-old with a record of 30-0-1, hasn’t fought since he retained his WBO title last Feb. 22 with a TKO over Deontay Wilder, a 6-7, 212-pounder from Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas was a rematch of a controversial draw between Fury and Wilder on Dec. 1, 2018. And, I’ll have to acknowledge that it was not an insignificant event, netting either man more than $25 million.
I’d never have learned any of the above without the insights shared with me years ago by Bill Engel, who passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 91. Far too many are unaware what a rare Siouxland treasure this longtime South Sioux City barber has been, which is why I’ve wandered off course a bit today.
Bill owned and operated Engel’s Barber Shop in South Sioux City for all of 70 years. And if you stepped through the doorway in the back, you’d find the gym where he trained boxers of all varieties for decades on end.
This was a healthy diversion that often helped wayward youngsters turn their lives around. It also was a labor of love that helped Siouxland boxing fans enjoy regular fight cards, some of which brought in highly regarded professionals.
Engel’s boxing ring was transported to numerous venues around the Midwest. Bill, himself, became known as one of the premier referees in the region and beyond. He circled his own canvas to officiate matchups involving the likes of Sugar Ray Robinson and Emile Griffiths, two of the charter members in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, founded in 1990.
A diehard Nebraska football fan, Engel showed up in our office somewhat regularly, circulating fliers on the next big card in our metro area. The promoter, a boxer in his younger years, was a gentlemanly fellow who didn’t push too hard and yet always was happy to enlighten me along with others on my staff.
Reaching 91 means you’ve outlived many of your best friends. Still, even after watching him battle through a lengthy illness, I’m sure his three sons and two daughters will miss him dearly.
I’m sure he’ll also be mourned by many of the area boxers who knew him so well. That’s a list that includes Tony Drake, the former National Golden Gloves runner-up who served four years on the city council. It also would have to include Tony’s son, Jamie, as multiple Toughman Contest winner who had some success after turning pro.
Engel also surely crossed paths with Marvin Camel, who in 1980 was crowned boxing’s first champion in the cruiserweight division. Sponsored by Sioux City native Fred Harbeck, Camel fit perfectly in an entertaining weight class that filled a void from 176 pounds through 200 pounds.
Bill was probably well-acquainted with Everett Rightmire, who logged an astonishing 183 professional fights before coming home to Sioux City to operate Rightmire’s Tap in Leeds.
Having logged a mere 43 years here, I couldn’t begin to name all our local boxing luminaries. I am well versed, though, on another man who may have inspired many others to put up their dukes.
That would be Greater Siouxland Athletic Association Hall of Famer Gerald “Tuffy” Griffiths, who was once one of the sport’s biggest names. Griffiths, a native of Macy, Neb., was 55-0 when he lost Nov. 30, 1928 to James J. Braddock, a future heavyweight champ.
With a then-record crowd of 19,565 filing into Madison Square Garden, Griffiths was the heavy betting favorite. However, he wound up bowing to Braddock on a second-round TKO, which became the opening scene for the popular 2005 film “Cinderella Man,’’ starring Russell Crowe.
Hopefully, the exploits of Griffiths and Bill Engel will endure for many decades to come.
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached at thersom@cableone.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!