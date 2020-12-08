TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Bill Engel was a friend to local boxing scene

SIOUX CITY – I stumbled upon an intriguing bit of information while surfing the web several years ago.

Basically, it was all about numbers, comparing the thousands of professional boxers in the mix during the 1950’s to the dwindling ranks in our modern world. Plain and simple, the current census dwarfs what the fight game entailed in its glory days.

Kick boxing, cage fighting and various martial arts have stolen away much of the fan base for a graceful sport we also knew as pugilism. I miss the days of my youth when the “Friday Night Fights” were a major TV event. When these feature matchups ended in a knockout, the scheduled hour-long time slot was filled out by a bowling show called “Make That Spare.’’

Those days are gone, to be sure. If you don’t believe me, tell me boxing’s reigning heavyweight champion without the benefit of Google, which is where I learned lots of names that don’t seem to show up on SportsCenter too often.

Does Tyson Fury sound familiar? It warrants more digging because the 6-foot-9, 270-pound giant from Wilmslow in the UK is the sport’s current superstar. And that’s what you get when you sit atop the heap in this game’s spotlight weight division – the heavyweights, who now weigh anywhere from 201 pounds to infinity.