Learfield won't air ad supporting Dolphin
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Learfield and some of its Iowa affiliates will not air a radio ad supporting suspended Iowa play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
Loyal Hawkeye Fans, Inc. is sponsoring the pro-Dolphin ad that will run on several stations during his two-game suspension. Learfield suspended Dolphin for comments directed at Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey that inadvertently made it to air during Tuesday's game against Pitt.
Hawkeye booster Nick Ryan says he's behind the pro-Dolphin group and his family's putting $12,000 into the campaign. The ad calls the broadcaster a Hawkeye "down to his core," notes that he's apologized and says it's time for him "to get back behind the mic."
A Learfield representative told a media buyer that it appreciates the "immense passion" for Dolphin but that it's unable to consider the spot for broadcast.
The ad includes play-by-play audio that Learfield says the group doesn't have permission to use. Ryan says some Learfield affiliates have also declined the ad.
Thomsen named All-Region
WAYNE, Neb. – Tyler Thomsen of Wayne State College was named to the Conference Commisioner’s Association (CCA) All-Super Region 4 football team, receiving second team honors on defense as a linebacker.
Thomsen, a 6-1, 225-pound junior, was a first team All-Northern Sun Conference South Division pick after leading Wayne State and the NSIC in tackles with 120, averaging 10.9 per game.
Five Coyotes named to Watch List
VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota women’s and men’s track and field programs have been picked second and third, respectively, in The Summit League Indoor Track and Field Preseason Polls. Senior Eldon Warner, junior Chris Nilsen, senior Megan Billington, junior Helen Falda and junior Samara Spencer were all recognized as Summit League athletes to watch.
The Coyote women were picked second behind North Dakota State, tallying 35 points and one first-place vote. South Dakota’s men received 14 points and took third behind South Dakota State and North Dakota State.