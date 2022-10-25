COLLEGE BRIEFS: Harms snags Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week

VB: Harms snags Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Harms, honored for the fifth time in her career, averaged 2.11 blocks and 1.78 kills per set over South Dakota’s 2-0 weekend of league play. Harms added a career-high 13 blocks in South Dakota’s reverse sweep of Denver Thursday night. The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native totaled 16 kills and 19 blocks over the two-game span. Her 112 blocks this season sits at third in the league and ranks 12th nationally.

FB: NWC, Morningside remain in top five nationally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Northwestern College football team (6-1, 6-1 GPAC), recording 500+ yards of offense for the fifth time this season in the 59-10 win at Doane, hold steady at No. 4 ranking in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Poll 7, thanks to the offense (third) and defense (fourth) both sitting inside the top-10 in the NAIA this season.

Holding steady at No. 4 continues the streak of being ranked inside the NAIA top-5, making it now 21 straight weeks the Red Raiders have been inside the top-5. The streak dates back to the Postseason poll of the 2020 season back on May 17, 2021.

The top-5 once again saw no change this week as all five teams hold their respective spots. Around the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), Midland (7-1) moves up to No. 14 and the Mustangs remain the top-ranked team with their perfect 7-0 mark.

WSOC: Morningside 7, Mount Marty 0

SIOUX CITY –Morningside celebrated senior day as it faced Mount Marty in the final Great Plains Athletic Conference men's and women's double header. Celebrate the Mustang women did, launching fireworks to the tune of seven goals while blanking the Lancers for a 7-0 final score.

Morningside's game winner and first goal came off the foot of Emily Rotthaler, with assists from Brooke Brabban and Maddie Moore.

Mackenzie Hunzeker hit another goal in the 30th minute, taking a rebound off of a corner kick and getting the Mustangs some insurance as the game progressed.

Morningside took advantage of the stoppage and subbed a second flight of players who proceeded to open the taps and put in three more goals before halftime. Keyera Harmon, Mia Stoffel, and Julie Raffel each found opportunities to send the net of the goal fluttering as they scored.

In the second half Lucia Kuize found the net to give the Mustangs a 6-0 advantage off of a Victoria Stausholm pass and Stoffel got a pass from Roselynn Bosman to cap the scoring late in the game.

The Mustangs are back on the pitch on Oct. 26 for a women's contest against College of Saint Mary before concluding the regular season at Dakota Wesleyan on Oct. 29.

MSOC: Morningside 3, Mount Marty 2

SIOUX CITY –Senior day continued for the Morningside men's soccer team, as they played their final regular season home game against Mount Marty this weekend. The game was played quite evenly, with Morningside hitting the game winner as the final minute of play ticked onto the clock.

With a full-strength squad back on the field, the two teams exchanged offensive attempts until Mount Marty went up late in the first half. Morningside's Frederik Endahl answered after the teams returned to play, getting an assist from Jona Fischer to record the match's first equalizer.

The Lancers went up again in short work, only to have Jonas Markfoged, with an assist from Marnix Van Exel to knot things up again.

With the "one minute remaining" announcement looming, Markfoged got a pass to Fischer, who knocked the ball past the outstretched keeper's arms, causing the Morningside bench to erupt and giving the Mustangs a lead that they would protect for the final 60 seconds of play.

Morningside, now sitting sixth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings, travels to Iowa Wesleyan on Tuesday for a 2 p.m. contest before concluding the regular season at Mitchell, S.D. on Oct. 29.