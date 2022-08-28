COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Nebraska tops Pepperdine on Saturday

Huskers sweep Pepperdine

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 1 ranked Nebraska volleyball team will be staying No. 1 for at least one more week after opening the season with three wins, each by sweep.

Nebraska finished the weekend with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 win against Pepperdine on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska had some rough stretches during each set, but stayed composed and was strong at the finish of each set.

Nebraska coach John Cook would have liked for the Huskers to play better against Pepperdine, but still got a good taste of the potential of the team on the first two days of the season.

Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season

“We know we’re (good) serve, block and defense,” Cook said. “We’ve just to be a better side out team, and part of that will be passing and setting. Because we got players that can kill the ball.”

Nebraska’s Kaitlyn Hord was chosen as the MVP of the Ameritas Players Challenge. Hord had six blocks on Saturday, including on match point Also making the all-tournament team from Nebraska were Lexi Rodriguez, Lauenstein and Kubik.

Nebraska made a lot of hitting and serving errors, but topped Pepperdine 38-28 in kills. Nebraska’s .120 hitting percentage was its lowest of the weekend. Nebraska had 10 serving errors. Nebraska's defense was strong again, holding Pepperdine to just a .009 hitting percentage.

After a strong start to the first set with a 6-1 lead, Nebraska had a stretch where it struggled with its serve and serve-receive, allowing Pepperdine to make a comeback and then earn a set point with a 24-23 lead.

But Nebraska rallied with a 3-0 run to end the set, winning 26-24. Lauenstein had one kill, and then Pepperdine had hitting errors on the final two points.

Nebraska had six serving errors in the set and no aces.

In the second set, Nebraska had a big finish to win 25-19 and take a 2-0 match lead. Lauenstein had four kills in the set.

In the third set, Pepperdine had a lead again, before Nebraska had another big stretch, winning nine of 11 rallies for a 17-14 lead

The match was a chance for sisters Nicklin Hames (Nebraska) and Kayleigh Hames (Pepperdine) to play against each other in college. Nicklin Hames served one ball at her sister early in the match, with Nebraska winning the point for an 8-3 lead in the first set.

Nicklin Hames had 12 digs, and Kayleigh Hames had seven digs.

N'western wins two matches

FULLERTON, Calif. – The No. 8-ranked Northwestern College women’s volleyball team (2-1, 0-0 GPAC) had no problems today in the second day of the Hope International University (HIU) tournament, winning both matches in straight sets to leave California 3-1 on the weekend. The Raiders topped (RV) Vanguard (25-16, 25-14, 25-16) and hosts Hope International (25-13, 25-17, 25-18).

Bekah Horstman was, once again, a force to be reckoned with at the net with 7.0 blocks against Hope International.

Emily Strasser hit the 20-dig mark for the first time this season, leading the team in the match.

Olivia Granstra stepped into the setter’s role, dishing out a team-high 15 assists.

William Penn upends Mustangs

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – After an almost four hour delay for weather, Morningside men's soccer took to the pitch with the Statesmen of William Penn under the lights. While the Mustangs had opportunities to score throughout the game, the ball ended up bouncing William Penn's way, 3-1.

While the score was lopsided, the statsheet was a different story. Morningside and William Penn had nearly identical statistics across the board, with Morningside recording matching numbers of shots on goal and 11 overall shots to the Statesmen's 10.

William Penn's defensive pressure was the difference maker, as the hosts quickly escorted half of Morningside's second period shots to either side of the goal, relieving stress on the Statesmen keeper.

Conversely, it was offensive pressure that resulted in goals against Morningside's Bjarne Huth, as William Penn packed the box throughout the night, scoring from the melee immediately in front of the goal.