Morningside women's basketball advances to GPAC finals

SIOUX CITY — As much as the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team tried to mount a comeback against Morningside on Saturday at the Allee Gymnasium, the Mustangs seemed to have an answer.

The Mustangs went on a 19-6 run from the second quarter to the third quarter, and that helped the Mustangs beat the Chargers 72-59 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament semifinal.

McKenna Sims started off the run with a layup and Sierra Mitchell hit a 3-pointer that came off a Sophia Peppers steal.

Morningside was able to lead 37-32 at the half.

Chloe Lofstrom led off the second half with a layup, and the Mustangs were able to add to their lead thanks to a Peppers 3 and a Taylor Rodenburgh layup.

Morningside also added to its lead in the fourth quarter.

Morningside led by 10 points to start the fourth quarter, but they led by as many as 17 points. The Mustangs hit three 3-pointers in that stretch during the fourth quarter. Sierra Mitchell, Faith Meyer and Sophia Peppers all hit 3-pointers that helped the Mustangs get out to that big lead.

Peppers hit a 3-pointer that gave her 1,000 points for her career. The Mustangs celebrated her achievement after the game with her keeping the game ball.