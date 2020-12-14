NSAA adds attendance provisions

LINCOLN — Non-household members cannot attend Nebraska School Activities Association-sponsored winter sports until Jan. 4 at the earliest.

The NSAA, which last week said it was leaving fan policies to schools, on Monday added attendance provisions in its winter-season guidelines.

Attendance is restricted to households and, at a school’s discretion, grandparents of the participants. Six feet of physical distance is required between household groups in stands and spectator areas. The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments that are the same for the home and visiting teams.

“Non-compliance with the above may include but not be limited to reprimands, fines or exclusion from the postseason," an NSAA press release said. “This decision is based on an abundance of caution as we move through the holiday season. By doing these things now, we are hopeful we can host NSAA winter championships in February and March.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts last week issued a new directed health measure that eased attendance restrictions, including allowing non-household members, for youth and high school sports.