NSAA adds attendance provisions
LINCOLN — Non-household members cannot attend Nebraska School Activities Association-sponsored winter sports until Jan. 4 at the earliest.
The NSAA, which last week said it was leaving fan policies to schools, on Monday added attendance provisions in its winter-season guidelines.
Attendance is restricted to households and, at a school’s discretion, grandparents of the participants. Six feet of physical distance is required between household groups in stands and spectator areas. The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments that are the same for the home and visiting teams.
“Non-compliance with the above may include but not be limited to reprimands, fines or exclusion from the postseason," an NSAA press release said. “This decision is based on an abundance of caution as we move through the holiday season. By doing these things now, we are hopeful we can host NSAA winter championships in February and March.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts last week issued a new directed health measure that eased attendance restrictions, including allowing non-household members, for youth and high school sports.
Umude gets Summit Player of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota senior guard Stanley Umude earned his second career Summit League Player of the Week honors the league office announced Monday. Umude averaged 28.3 points in the three games at the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase including a career-high 41 points against South Dakota State.
With 41 points Umude tied Iowa’s Luka Garza for the most points scored in a Division I game this season. It is the eighth-highest scoring game in Coyote history and best since Turner Trofholz dropped 42 on Nebraska-Kearney in March of 2005. It is also the most points scored by a Division I men's basketball player inside the Sanford Pentagon. Umude shot 17-of-26 from the field against the Jacks and grabbed 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
In the three games, Umude shot 52 percent from the field (34-of-65) and 50 percent from deep (10-of-20). He also grabbed 21 rebounds and dished out five assists.
On the season, Umude averages 23.7 points which is No. 10 in Division I scoring this season.
USD's Lamb nabs Summit PoW
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota senior guard Chloe Lamb has been named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Dec. 13. Lamb picks up her second career weekly honor from the league.
Lamb scored a career high 29 points with 11 rebounds in South Dakota’s 62-54 road victory at Wichita State. It marked Lamb’s first career double-double. Her 29 points are tied for the most scored in a game by a Summit player this season. Lamb sits five points shy of 1,000 for her career.
South Dakota won its first true road game of the season at Wichita State and earned its ninth consecutive road win dating back to last season. That streak ranks fifth in the nation. It also marked just the third road win by a league team this season.
