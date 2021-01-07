Reynolds lifts crowd restrictions at Iowa sporting events effective Friday

Sjerven and the Coyotes return to the floor with league newcomer Kansas City at 2 p.m. Friday. The teams play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Umude gets monthly award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota senior basketball player Stanley Umude has been named the Summit League December Athlete of the Month as announced by the league office Wednesday.

This marks Umude’s first career Summit League monthly honor. Earlier this season, Umude earned the Summit League’s Player of the Week honors on Dec. 14.

Umude has been a leader for the Coyote squad that has 11 new players on it this season. Umude led the Summit League with 24.2 points per game in the month of December. He shot 52.3 percent (56-107) from the field and 40.6 percent (13-32) from deep. Umude also hauled in 7.3 rebounds per game and dished out 16 assists in six games in December.

Umude’s 41 points against South Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon was at the time tied for the most points scored in a Division I game this season and is eighth in program history. Currently, he sits tied for second with Iowa’s Luka Garza for most points in a Division I game.