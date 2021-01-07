Reynolds lifts crowd restrictions at Iowa sporting events effective Friday

DES MOINES — Iowa governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that crowd restrictions for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events, will be lifted starting Friday.
Previously, only two spectators per student athlete were permitted at events. That rule is no longer in effect.
The proclamation is in effect through Feb. 6.
Masks and social distancing will still be required upon entry of the event.
Sjerven still on watch list
HOPEWELL, N.J. — South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven has been named to the midseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.
Sjerven is one of 15 women to make the midseason watch list, whittled down from 25 preseason honorees. She joins nine others who remain from that initial list as five newcomers joined them. Sjerven is the only Summit League honoree.
Hailing from Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven was voted the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year. She’s earned a pair of weekly athlete of the week honors from the league to date.
Sjerven is averaging 19.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season. She’s nationally ranked in several categories – 20th for total points (172), 20th for total rebounds (87), 10th for field-goal percentage (.663) and seventh for total blocks (23). Sjerven leads the Summit in each category as well.
Sjerven and the Coyotes return to the floor with league newcomer Kansas City at 2 p.m. Friday. The teams play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Umude gets monthly award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota senior basketball player Stanley Umude has been named the Summit League December Athlete of the Month as announced by the league office Wednesday.
This marks Umude’s first career Summit League monthly honor. Earlier this season, Umude earned the Summit League’s Player of the Week honors on Dec. 14.
Umude has been a leader for the Coyote squad that has 11 new players on it this season. Umude led the Summit League with 24.2 points per game in the month of December. He shot 52.3 percent (56-107) from the field and 40.6 percent (13-32) from deep. Umude also hauled in 7.3 rebounds per game and dished out 16 assists in six games in December.
Umude’s 41 points against South Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon was at the time tied for the most points scored in a Division I game this season and is eighth in program history. Currently, he sits tied for second with Iowa’s Luka Garza for most points in a Division I game.
The mark also set a Sanford Pentagon Division I record for most points scored in the building. Umude’s 17-of-26 shooting against SDSU is the most made FG’s in a Division I game this season as well.
The San Antonio, Texas, native scored in double figures in all six games in December including four games of 20+ points and two games of 30+ points. Umude tallied two double double’s during the month with 25 points and 12 rebounds against Nebraska and 41 points and 11 rebounds against SDSU.
Umude and the Coyotes are back in action this Friday and Saturday at Kansas City with tip-off set for 7 p.m. both nights.