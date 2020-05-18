Sioux Center's Christian Rozeboom receives Outstanding Jackrabbit Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rozeboom receives senior award

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Sioux Center native Christian Rozeboom was one of three South Dakota State seniors on Monday to receive the Outstanding Jackrabbit Award, the school announced.

Rozeboom finished his standout career as the Jackrabbits' all-time leader in tackles with 475. A linebacker from Sioux Center, Iowa, he tallied 100 or more tackles each of his four seasons, including a team-high 111 tackles in 2019. Rozeboom was a four-time first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection and earned All-America recognition three times. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision as a senior.

Rozeboom signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams last month following the NFL Draft.

The other two seniors honored by SDSU were women's soccer player Maggie Smither and men's track and field athlete Sam Zenner.

Morningside starts HoF announcement

SIOUX CITY -- The introduction of the Morningside College M-Club Athletic Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees began Monday.

Chris Schiltz (’98), a three-time all-conference baseball selection in the former North Central Conference who led National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II along batting average lines in 1995 (.483), and three-time National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ All-American and first team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference football standout Chad Hustedt (’08), continue the series that runs through the remainder of May.

