Sioux City Explorers bring back Jose Sermo for 2021 season

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of INF Jose Sermo.

The 2021 season will be the tenth season of Sermo’s career and his third with the Explorers.

Over Sermo’s first two seasons in Sioux City he’s played in 187 games, hitting at a .286 clip. his 35 home runs place him tied for sixth in the franchise record books. He’s driven in 158 runs and scored 130, while collecting 45 doubles and stolen bases.

In his first season with the team in 2018. Sermo put together one of the most impressive seasons in Explorers franchise history. Becoming just the 2nd X’s player to be named the League’s Player of the Year, joining his teammate Nate Samson who won the award in 2016. That season Sermo set new career highs in batting average (.316), home runs (22), RBIs (81), runs scored (75), stolen bases (24), on-base percentage (.423), and slugging percentage (.627) in 87 games played.