South Dakota cross country releases schedule

VERMILLION, S.D. — A quartet of local meets and a return to a favorite course highlight the 2020 South Dakota men’s and women’s cross country schedule.

Four of the Coyotes’ five regular season meets are within a two-hour drive from Vermillion, providing plenty of opportunities for family and friends to see the Coyotes in action locally. Pit stops include the Reiver Nighttime Classic (Sept. 4) at in Council Bluffs, Iowa; the SDSU Classic (Sept. 11) at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings, South Dakota; the Briar Cliff Invitational (Oct. 3) at Adams Homestead in North Sioux City, South Dakota; and the Mt. Marty Invitational (Oct. 24) at the Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton, South Dakota.

South Dakota will make its seventh-straight appearance at the Bradley “Pink” Classic on Oct. 16. Held on Newman Golf Course in Peoria, Illinois, the meet has witnessed a handful of Coyote personal bests over the last several seasons. Abby Ripperda will enter as the defending champion, after taking gold in 20:49.9 last season.