South Dakota cross country releases schedule

VERMILLION, S.D. — A quartet of local meets and a return to a favorite course highlight the 2020 South Dakota men’s and women’s cross country schedule.
Four of the Coyotes’ five regular season meets are within a two-hour drive from Vermillion, providing plenty of opportunities for family and friends to see the Coyotes in action locally. Pit stops include the Reiver Nighttime Classic (Sept. 4) at in Council Bluffs, Iowa; the SDSU Classic (Sept. 11) at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings, South Dakota; the Briar Cliff Invitational (Oct. 3) at Adams Homestead in North Sioux City, South Dakota; and the Mt. Marty Invitational (Oct. 24) at the Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton, South Dakota.
South Dakota will make its seventh-straight appearance at the Bradley “Pink” Classic on Oct. 16. Held on Newman Golf Course in Peoria, Illinois, the meet has witnessed a handful of Coyote personal bests over the last several seasons. Abby Ripperda will enter as the defending champion, after taking gold in 20:49.9 last season.
The Coyotes remain in the Midwest for the postseason. To kick it off, the 2020 Summit League Championships will be held at Spring Lake Park in Macomb, Illinois. This marks Western Illinois’ first time hosting the league meet since 2016. South Dakota’s women claimed their third in a string of five Summit League titles the last time out at Spring Lake Park.
South Dakota toes the line at the NCAA Midwest Regional held at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, Kansas, on Nov. 13. Should either the men or women finish in the top two at the meet or receive a wildcard bid, they would advance to the 2020 NCAA Championships held at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Nov. 21.
