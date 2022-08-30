SPORTS BRIEFS: Alexa Johnson lands GPAC soccer player of the week honors

Johnson off to hot start

SIOUX CITY – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced the first weekly honors of the 2022 women’s soccer season on Tuesday, which saw freshman forward Alexa Johnson earn GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for her efforts in Missouri this past weekend.

The Spencer High School grad is off to a hot start in her Red Raider career, leading the GPAC in goals scored through the first official week of the season. She found the back of the net four times in the Red Raiders two matches last week, helping Northwestern start the season 2-0 for the first time since the 2011 season.

Northwestern began the season down in Missouri, defeating two American Midwest Conference (AMC) foes in William Woods (2-1) and Stephens (5-3).

Johnson netted a goal in her first-career match and start as a Red Raider in the 35th minute of the William Woods (Mo.) match last Thursday. The goal proved to the her first, and the team's first of the 2022 season. With the score tied 1-1, Johnson would strike again in the 75th minute for her second goal of the match, which proved to be the game winner.

In the second game of the week, Johnson once again struck twice against the Stephens College Stars in their 5-3 win. Her second goal of that game also proved to be the game-winner, giving her her second in as many matches.

Gemeda, Ripperda named runners to watch

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda and sixth-year senior Abby Ripperda have been selected as Summit League Preseason Runners to Watch.

Gemeda, a two-time all-Summit honoree, led the Coyotes at the first five meets of the regular season in 2021 prior to a season-ending injury. He was named the Summit’s cross country runner of the week five times during the season to tie the league record. Gemeda clocked the league’s fastest 8,000-meter time last fall with a mark of 24:23.7 at Nebraska’s Woody Greeno Invitational. He’s been amongst USD’s scorers for every race he’s finished since his freshman year.

Ripperda, a two-time all-Summit pick, led the Coyotes at the Summit League Championships a year ago with an eighth-place finish in 21:56.14 for the 6,000-meter course. She became the third Coyote woman to garner all-Midwest Region honors in 2019. Ripperda has finished among USD’s scorers at every meet she’s competed in since the start of the 2019 season.

In the Summit League Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Preseason Polls also announced Tuesday, South Dakota was picked third on the women’s side and fifth on the men’s side in head coach Nolan Fife’s first season at the helm.

Vermillion 2nd in SFC meet

SIOUX FALLS — The Vermillion High School boys golf team placed second Tuesday at the Sioux Falls Christian meet, as the Tanagers had a score of 323, just 10 shots back of the home Chargers.

The Tanagers had four golfers who placed in the Top 15. Trey Hansen led Vermillion with a sixth-place, 18-hole score of 78.

Dakota Valley was third in the team race with a score of 331. Logan Collette led the Panthers with a 77, good for fifth place. Matt DeBeer was 12th (81).

Eli Anema was the meet medalist with a 75.

G-LR sweeps Harris-Lake Park

GEORGE, Iowa — The George-Little Rock High School volleyball team swept Harris-Lake Park on Monday night by set scores of 25-16, 25-16.

Mustangs freshman Linsey Haken had 11 kills, while Harris-Lake Park’s leading hitter was junior Delaney deBoom with one kill.

Mustangs senior Jesse DeGroot led her team with 18 assists.

Carly Koerselman had a match-high six ace serves.

Chiefs release Cochrane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released former South Dakota linebacker Jack Cochrane on Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs started with 75 players, and Cochrane was one of several men who were let go by the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

He had three tackles in the preseason game against the Packers.

Jets release Streveler

NEW YORK — The Jets on Tuesday released former South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler as part of the preseason cuts.

After he led the Jets to his third straight fourth-quarter comeback win of the preseason over the Giants, Jets coach Robert Saleh had high praise for the journeyman quarterback. “Streveler has probably had one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football,” Saleh said late Sunday afternoon.