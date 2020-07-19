SPORTS BRIEFS: Alonso Tellez wins River-Cade Footgolf Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tellez wins in playoff

SIOUX CITY -- Alonso Tellez won in on the second playoff hole Saturday in the River-Cade Footgolf Tournament at Sun Valley Golf Course.

Tellez won his second tournament title by kicking a 56 on the course.

Tellez went into the playoff with Long Vo and Parker Staroscik. Both Vo, who was second, and Staroscik (3rd) also shot 56.

Nebraska match play starts Monday

KEARNEY, Neb. -- An accolade-filled field will tee it up at Kearney Country Club for the 97th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship this week.

The championship will begin with an 18-hole Stroke Play Qualifying round on Monday, followed by the Round of 16 later in the afternoon. Match play continues Tuesday with the Quarterfinals and Semifinals. The 18-hole final is slated to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 44-player field is highlighted by 2019 NWAGA Player of the Year and 2020 Nebraska Girls’ Match Play and 2020 Nebraska Girls' Amateur Champion Danica Badura of Aurora. The University of South Dakota commit swept the girls’ circuit this summer and is looking to earn her first women’s title in Kearney.