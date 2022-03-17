SPORTS BRIEFS: Andrew Foster to step away from Bishop Heelan boys basketball

Foster resigns as Heelan coach

SIOUX CITY — After 17 years, Andrew Foster has decided to step away from the basketball bench.

The Bishop Heelan High School athletics Twitter account announced Thursday that Foster has resigned as Crusaders boys basketball coach.

Foster said in a brief statement that he is resigning as basketball coach "to dive into my role as a husband, parent, and as an (Activities Director) for Bishop Heelan."

Foster, who was originally the sole AD with the Crusaders, got some help last year when Jay Wright was announced as co-AD.

Heelan went 13-10 this season, and went to the substate semifinals where it lost to eventual state-qualifier Carroll.

Samson returns for seventh season

The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of INF Nate Samson to a 2022 American Association Contract.

This season will be Samson’s 17th of professional baseball and his seventh with the Explorers.

Samson’s 2021 campaign was cut short by an ankle injury suffered against the Houston Apollos on July 1st. Despite extensive rehab the injury cost him the rest of the season. He played in 31 games for the X’s and hit .259 with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

Samson has firmly entrenched himself into the upper echelon of Explorers greats. His name is found near the top of many offensive categories in the X’s record books. Samson has the most RBIs in Explorers franchise history with 293. His 571 career hits now sit second behind Michael Lang’s 680 and he also sits second with 99 doubles. He has played in the third most games in franchise history at 439 and stolen 99 bases, also tied for third all time.

The four-time American Association All-Star has given Explorers fans elite production in both the middle of the infield and lineup. During his X’s career he has hit for a .327 average, has struck out only 112 times compared to his 157 walks.

He has twice set the X’s single season record for hits. Initially breaking the record in 2016 with 137 and then beating his own mark in 2018 with 141 while also capturing the batting title that year with a .340 average. In 2016 Samson also became the first ever Sioux City Explorer to win the league MVP award. He has led the league in hits three times.

Seven Huskers advanced to qtrs

Seven of Nebraska's eight qualifiers won their opening-round matches at the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday afternoon in Detroit.

Chad Red (141 pounds), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285) each advanced to the round of 16, which took place Thursday evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0