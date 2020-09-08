SPORTS BRIEFS: BCU, Jamestown football game postponed

OABCIG, which dropped from 2A to 1A this season, beat Spirit Lake, which was receiving votes coming into the game, 27-21. That kept the Falcons, who are 2-0, as the top-ranked team in 1A over Van Meter and South Central Calhoun, who are tied for second with 98 points each.

OABCIG has 115 points. Van Meter and South Central Calhoun each received a first-place vote.

Wayne State to hold virtual event

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College athletics and Pac N Save of Wayne have teamed up to host the inaugural Run for the Paw Virtual 5K set for September 27-October 3. Cost for the event is $25 with each entry receiving a Wayne State t-shirt. Sign-up is available by logging onto www.wsc.edu/alumni-events.

“With the postponement of fall sports and homecoming events, we wanted to find ways to keep our fans and supporters engaged with Wayne State athletics and have some fun while doing it,” remarked Megan Finn, organizer of the event and Director of Athletic Development at Wayne State College. “The best part about a virtual event is that the Wildcat community can participate from anywhere.”