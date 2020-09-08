SPORTS BRIEFS: BCU, Jamestown football game postponed

BCU's football opener postponed
SIOUX CITY — The football game Saturday between Jamestown and Briar Cliff has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution," according to a press release from the Jimmies athletics department.
According to the Jamestown Sun, the decision came from Jamestown and not from BCU. Jamestown also had to postpone some volleyball matches last weekend.
The makeup date for the game has not been announced. BCU's next scheduled football game is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Doane.
Rodriguez wins Contender Series fight
LAS VEGAS -- In front of UFC president Dana White, Sioux City's Drako Rodriguez used a triangle choke to win via submission in 2:22 over Mana Martinez during Tuesday's Contender Series promotion.
Rodriguez is now 7-1 and was fighting for a potential UFC contract.
The bout was schedule to last three rounds but Rodriguez got the triangle choke hold in and Martinez had to tap.
OABCIG stays at No. 1 in 2A
The OABCIG High School football team remained the top-ranked team in Class 1A as OABCIG garnered 10 of the 12 first-place votes in the latest Iowa Associated Press High School football poll released on Monday.
OABCIG, which dropped from 2A to 1A this season, beat Spirit Lake, which was receiving votes coming into the game, 27-21. That kept the Falcons, who are 2-0, as the top-ranked team in 1A over Van Meter and South Central Calhoun, who are tied for second with 98 points each.
OABCIG has 115 points. Van Meter and South Central Calhoun each received a first-place vote.
Wayne State to hold virtual event
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College athletics and Pac N Save of Wayne have teamed up to host the inaugural Run for the Paw Virtual 5K set for September 27-October 3. Cost for the event is $25 with each entry receiving a Wayne State t-shirt. Sign-up is available by logging onto www.wsc.edu/alumni-events.
“With the postponement of fall sports and homecoming events, we wanted to find ways to keep our fans and supporters engaged with Wayne State athletics and have some fun while doing it,” remarked Megan Finn, organizer of the event and Director of Athletic Development at Wayne State College. “The best part about a virtual event is that the Wildcat community can participate from anywhere.”
Prizes will be awarded for fastest male and female runners along with the best post-race selfie. Participants must email a picture of results/selfies to Megan Finn at mefinn1@wsc.edu by Oct. 3 to qualify for prizes with winners announced on Oct. 5.
Proceeds from the event go towards funding student-athlete scholarships at Wayne State College.
