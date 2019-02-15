BCU’s Wolfe makes Bevo Francis List
SIOUX CITY | Small College Basketball has narrowed down its watch list for the Bevo Francis Award to 50 of the finest men’s basketball players in the country who compete in the affiliations of NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA and among the players selected is Briar Cliff senior Jay Wolfe.
Currently second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 22.3 scoring average, Wolfe is the leader of a Chargers team that is ranked 12th in NAIA Division II and has a 20-7 record (14-5 GPAC). The 6-foot-4 senior from Creston, Iowa, is a 57.2 percent shooter who leads Coach Mark Svagera’s squad in three-point field goals (68), assists (98) and steals (37).
This is the fourth season of the Bevo Francis Award. The list will be narrowed down to 25 players in a watch list which will be published March 15. The finalists will be announced in a highlight video that will be released April 6.
VIP tickets available at Morningside
SIOUX CITY | Morningside College's athletic department has tickets available in the VIP/seatback chair area of Allee Gymnasium and the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center for the 2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships in men’s basketball.
Pending on advancement with victories, the top-seeded and conference champion Mustangs can host contests in the quarterfinals Feb. 20, for the semifinals Feb. 23 and for the championship Feb. 26. Game times are 7 p.m. for the quarterfinals and would be 3 p.m. for the semifinals and 7 p.m. again for the championship game.
To get your VIP/seatback tickets for any or all of the dates with a cost of $8 per seat per game, please contact Cheryl Gamble in the Morningside College athletic office at 712-274-5315 or by emailing her at gamble@morningside.edu.
Iowa’s Gustafson a candidate for Lisa Leslie Award
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named one of 10 candidates for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award. The award recognizes the nation’s top center.
Gustafson currently ranks in the top-four nationally in eight statistical categories. She leads the NCAA in points per game (27.3), total points (682), field goals made (285), and double-doubles (23), ranks second in field goal percentage (70.9) and defensive rebounds per game (10), third in total rebounds (324), and fourth in rebounds per game (13.0).
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native has been honored by the Big Ten Conference every week this season, including 11 Player of the Week awards and three Honor Roll mentions. A national committee comprising top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.