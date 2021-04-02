SPORTS BRIEFS: Bill Moos says he hasn't been contacted about Pac-12 opening

The 2021 season will mark the fifth season of professional baseball for Tyler Beardsley and his first with the Sioux City Explorers.

Beardsley comes to Sioux City by the way of a trade, when the X’s shipped infielder Josh Allen to the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. Evansville is where Beardsley called home for the last two seasons. He began as a bullpen arm with the Otters before realizing his potential as a starter.

In his time in Evansville, he went 14-12 in 49 games and 27 starts with a 3.20 ERA. He tossed 202.1 innings with a166 strikeouts.

The Tehachapi, California native has spent his last two winters pitching down under in the Australian Baseball League. Beardsley was named Championship Game MVP.

Jared Walker will be playing in his eighth season of professional baseball and his first with Sioux City.

Walker is a fifth round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the 2014 MLB Draft out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. Walker spent six seasons with the Dodgers reaching as high as Double-A, Tulsa.