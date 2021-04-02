SPORTS BRIEFS: Bill Moos says he hasn't been contacted about Pac-12 opening

Moos: Pac-12 hasn't reached out
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos told the Omaha World-Herald on Friday he has not been contacted about the Pac-12 commissioner position.
A report from the San Jose Mercury News on Thursday listed him as one of the preliminary candidates.
"Flattered, but merely media speculation," Moos said via text. "Have not been contacted."
The Mercury News listed Moos — previously the athletic director at Washington State and Oregon — as one of four candidates under initial consideration. The report was clear that none of the four were finalists of any kind, and the Pac-12 has developed a roster of 10 to 12 names for consideration. The report indicated the search could go well into May.
The league presidents are looking to replace Larry Scott, who agreed to step down as commissioner after a tumultuous tenure over the last decade.
Moos' five-year contract runs through the 2022 football season, and he has frequently said he intends to fulfill it. If he does, he is due a lump sum retention bonus of $1.25 million.
X's add two more
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of RHP Tyler Beardsley and INF Jared Walker.
The 2021 season will mark the fifth season of professional baseball for Tyler Beardsley and his first with the Sioux City Explorers.
Beardsley comes to Sioux City by the way of a trade, when the X’s shipped infielder Josh Allen to the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. Evansville is where Beardsley called home for the last two seasons. He began as a bullpen arm with the Otters before realizing his potential as a starter.
In his time in Evansville, he went 14-12 in 49 games and 27 starts with a 3.20 ERA. He tossed 202.1 innings with a166 strikeouts.
The Tehachapi, California native has spent his last two winters pitching down under in the Australian Baseball League. Beardsley was named Championship Game MVP.
Jared Walker will be playing in his eighth season of professional baseball and his first with Sioux City.
Walker is a fifth round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the 2014 MLB Draft out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. Walker spent six seasons with the Dodgers reaching as high as Double-A, Tulsa.
Now 25 years old, Walker has spent the last two winters playing in the ABL. In those two seasons split between Auckland and Brisbane, he has hit for a .297 batting average over 66 games, with 12 home runs and 45 RBI, 42 runs, 15 doubles and 12 stolen bases.
Denver's Jones goes to ISU
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the signing of 6-10 post player Robert Jones, a transfer from Denver that originally hails from Prior Lake, Minnesota. Jones will have three years to play for the Cyclones.
Jones saw action in 15 games as a sophomore, averaging 9.1 points and shooting 53.8 percent from the field. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds per game, posting a defensive rebound rate of 24 percent, which ranked third among Summit League players.
His best game came in the season finale against Omaha when he finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.