SPORTS BRIEFS: Birar Cliff's Jacob Wesselmann named All-American

Wesselmann named All-American
SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff baseball's Jacob Wesselmann capped off an impressive fourth season as a Charger with Honorable Mention All-American honors, as announced by the NAIA Tuesday.
Wesselmann, a pitcher, posted an 8-2 record on the mound in 12 starts for the Chargers. He threw 82.0 innings with eight complete games and two shutouts. He held opponents to a batting average of .210, surrendered just eight walks, and had an ERA of 2.30. Wesselmann's 103 strikeouts led the GPAC and set a new single-season program record. His best performance of the season was a two-hit shutout win against Concordia with nine strikeouts.
Wesselmann is the first Briar Cliff baseball All-American since 2016 and first pitcher since 2003. Overall, he is the 23rd All-American in program history.
M'side golf gets All-Americans
SIOUX CITY — Junior Laia Badosa, senior Samantha Knight, and freshman Sofia Castelan made history for the Morningside College women's golf program.
They were each named to the 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics/Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American teams. They are the first such awardees for the Mustangs.
Badosa was a second-team selection, while Castelan and Knight were both named to the third team list. Badosa and Queretaro each tied for 29th at the national championships May 25-28, while Knight wound up tied for 41st. Due to their efforts, Mside turned in a program-best team finish, tying for 10th in the 30-team field.
USD adds WBB assistant
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Monday that Oakland assistant Ariel Braker will be joining the Coyote women’s basketball program as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She joins Jason Jeschke, Aaron Horn and Alex Antonen on the Coyote bench for the 2021-22 season.
Braker’s coaching career includes stints at Oakland (DI), Lehigh (DI), Western Texas (NJCAA), Grosse Point North (HS) and Wayne State University (DII). She has experience with player development of post players, recruiting, scouting, game strategy, scheduling and mentoring student-athletes.
Braker was a two-year starter and tri-captain in her four-year career at Notre Dame under Naismith Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. She was a member of the winningest class in program history, with a 138-15 overall record, four Final Four berths and three National Championship appearances.