SPORTS BRIEFS: Birar Cliff's Jacob Wesselmann named All-American

Wesselmann named All-American

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff baseball's Jacob Wesselmann capped off an impressive fourth season as a Charger with Honorable Mention All-American honors, as announced by the NAIA Tuesday.

Wesselmann, a pitcher, posted an 8-2 record on the mound in 12 starts for the Chargers. He threw 82.0 innings with eight complete games and two shutouts. He held opponents to a batting average of .210, surrendered just eight walks, and had an ERA of 2.30. Wesselmann's 103 strikeouts led the GPAC and set a new single-season program record. His best performance of the season was a two-hit shutout win against Concordia with nine strikeouts.

Wesselmann is the first Briar Cliff baseball All-American since 2016 and first pitcher since 2003. Overall, he is the 23rd All-American in program history.

M'side golf gets All-Americans

SIOUX CITY — Junior Laia Badosa, senior Samantha Knight, and freshman Sofia Castelan made history for the Morningside College women's golf program.

They were each named to the 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics/Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American teams. They are the first such awardees for the Mustangs.