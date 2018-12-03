Mustang Talk today at Bob Roe's
SIOUX CITY | Morningside College will host a Mustangs Talk luncheon, which will begin at noon today at Bob Roe's Point After.
Morningside head men's basketball coach Jim Sykes will among the speakers. He will be joined by head women's basketball coach Jamie Sale, head wrestling coach Jake Stevenson, head swimming coach Bryan Farris, head men's volleyball coach Scott Tschetter, head men's and women's bowling coach Steve Gonshorowski and head dance and cheer coach Alisha Steckler.
Borchers tops 1,000 points for Mustangs
SIOUX CITY | A 17-point effort in Saturday’s 104-73 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Hastings sent Morningside College center Tyler Borchers past 1,000 career points.
A 6-7 junior center from Le Mars, Borchers hiked his career scoring total to 1,013 points. He’s now among the top 30 scorers in team history.
Borchers is currently shooting 71.1 percent from the field for Coach Jim Sykes’ Mustangs (9-0, 6-0 GPAC), converting 54 of 76 attempts. He’ll take averages of 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds into Wednesday’s home game at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center against Midland.
Three from area win NAIA soccer honors
SIOUX CITY | Morningside defender Pascal Kutschera and Northwestern defender Connor Tupper each earned first-team honors on the NAIA Academic All-America men’s soccer team that has been released.
Tupper was a repeat first-team selection. He has a 3.95 grade point average as an exercise major.
Morningside midfielder Merle Bublitz was a first-team pick on the women’s academic All-America squad. She made the first team for the second straight year and has a 4.00 GPA as a biology/mathematics major.
Frayne named new soccer coach at BVU
STORM LAKE, Iowa | Benton Frayne has been named the new head women’s soccer coach at Buena Vista University.
Frayne comes to BVU from Gustavus Adolophus, where he had been an assistant women’s soccer coach since 2015. There, he was part of a team that went 38-29-11, made three straight Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament berths. In 2015, Gustavus captured the tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
Prior to Gustavus Adolphus, Frayne served as an assistant coach both at Bethany Lutheran (2013-14) and Grinnell (2009). He earned a masters of arts degree in sports management from Minnesota State University and a bachelor of science degree in recreation and tourism from Winona State.
Demers wins half marathon
FREMONT, Neb. | Briar Cliff junior Dalton Demers was clocked in 1:11:37 while winning the Midland University half marathon Sunday.
A junior from Storm Lake, Demers qualified for the half marathon event at the 2019 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship.
M’side bowlers second at home tournament
SIOUX CITY | Hastings and Morningside went down to the final pins to determine the men’s team champion at the Morningside College Invitational Saturday and Sunday.
The Mustangs turned in a pair of plus 190 averages, as Tanner Hansel pieced together a 198.67 over six games which placed him third individually. Thomas Croskrey, despite not competing in the sixth 10-framer, tallied a 194.6. Head coach Steve Gonshorowski’s team produced a 5524 total on the varsity side with Hastings taking first at 5588.
The Hastings women outscored Morningside 5231-4980 for the title. Madison LeGrand turned in a 186.33 average for the Mustangs while Bailey Portwood had a 172.33 mark.
Hessler leads M’side wrestlers at BVU
STORM LAKE, Iowa – A third-place finish for NAIA All-American Keegan Hessler guided individual finishes for Morningside College Saturday at the Buena Vista Open.
Jacob Wiley finished fifth for the Mustangs at 184. Dakota Drenth (157) was sixth, while eighths came from Elijah Dirkx (197) and Phil Rasmussen (285).
Coach Jake Stevenson’s Mustangs will compete this Saturday at the Doane Open.
Dewsbury, Nordquist lead M’side swimmers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Freshman Gage Dewsbury won the 200 freestyle (1:49.3) and junior Grace Nordquist won the 1,650 freestyle (19:50.7) for Morningside College’s swimming teams at the Coe Kohawk Invitational held Saturday and Sunday.
Their successes didn’t end there, as they both added more points to a fourth-place men’s (726) and third-place women’s (622) team marks. Dewsbury was the anchor on the third-place 400-yard freestyle relay, runner-up 200-yard freestyle relay and second-place 400-yard medley relay. Nordquist took third in the 500-yard freestyle; was the lead leg on the fourth-place 400-yard medley relay race; and touched the wall third in the 100-yard butterfly.
Tessa Renze took second in the 400 individual medley (5:14.45). Max Edwards took second in the 200 breaststroke (2:16.34) and set a new school record in the 100 individual medley (57.04).