SPORTS BRIEFS: Boyden-Hull senior Tanner Te Slaa commits to South Dakota State

Even though Simbassa placed 10th, that was the first time he ran a mile under four minutes in his career.

Earlier this summer, Simbassa ran in the U.S. Olympic Trials. Simbassa, a North High School grad, finished seventh in the 10,000-meter finals with a time of 27 minutes, 59.94 seconds last month in Eugene, Oregon.

Wright enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Daniel Wright has entered the transfer portal.

Wright posted on Instagram on July 26 that he was looking for another opportunity to play football and even maybe baseball.

Wright spent last season at the University of Wisconsin, and didn’t play for the Badgers in a conference-only slate due to the pandemic.

“I made enough memories and friends to last a lifetime, and I’m extremely thankful for my experience in Madison,” Wright said on social media. “I am leaving on great terms, and I’m very confident the Badgers will do some very special things this fall. Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support, I truly appreciate it.”

