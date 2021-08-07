SPORTS BRIEFS: Boyden-Hull senior Tanner Te Slaa commits to South Dakota State

Te Slaa chooses SDSU
HULL, Iowa — Tanner Te Slaa won’t have to worry about making a decision during his senior season in terms of picking a college.
The Boyden-Hull High School did that late Friday.
Te Slaa announced on Twitter he had committed to South Dakota State.
Last season, Te Slaa scored 21.5 points per game, and he made 53 percent of his shots.
He was also an IPSWA All-Stater, being voted onto the first team.
Te Slaa was the No. 3 overall leading scorer in Class 2A with 516 points. He made 54 percent of his shots while also averaging 7.3 rpg.
Boyden-Hull went a perfect 18-0 in conference play, then it went to the state tournament.
The Comets went to the Class 2A championship game, but lost to Western Christiian at Wells Fargo Arena.
Simbassa runs PR in 1,600
RALEIGH, N.C. — North High School grad Biya Simbassa recorded a personal best Friday at the Sir Walter Miler race at Cardinal Gibbons High School.
Simbassa, who represented Under Armour, ran a 3-minute, 58-second time in the one-mile run.
He placed 10th in the race. Georgie Beamish won the race in 3:54.
Even though Simbassa placed 10th, that was the first time he ran a mile under four minutes in his career.
Earlier this summer, Simbassa ran in the U.S. Olympic Trials. Simbassa, a North High School grad, finished seventh in the 10,000-meter finals with a time of 27 minutes, 59.94 seconds last month in Eugene, Oregon.
Wright enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Daniel Wright has entered the transfer portal.
Wright posted on Instagram on July 26 that he was looking for another opportunity to play football and even maybe baseball.
Wright spent last season at the University of Wisconsin, and didn’t play for the Badgers in a conference-only slate due to the pandemic.
“I made enough memories and friends to last a lifetime, and I’m extremely thankful for my experience in Madison,” Wright said on social media. “I am leaving on great terms, and I’m very confident the Badgers will do some very special things this fall. Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support, I truly appreciate it.”
Trey Campbell to UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Cedar Falls three-sport star Trey Campbell announced on Twitter Friday he has committed to play basketball at Northern Iowa.
The 6-foot-4 senior-to-be was a standout for the Tigers last year in football, basketball and track and field.
Campbell, a point guard, will follow the same path as former Cedar Falls stars A.J. Green, Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat to UNI.
“Hey is a very special player,” Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said Saturday. “It has been pretty cool to see all these guys go up there recently and stay local, have the community rally around them.”
Campbell jumped into a talented Tigers’ line up in 2019-20 where he helped Cedar Falls finish third at the state tournament. In the third-place game that season, Campbell had 13 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds in a win over Ankeny Centennial in that game.