SPORTS BRIEFS: Brandon Snyder named Arena's new director of performance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy on Tuesday named Brandon Snyder as its new director of performance.

Snyder will also be added to the Arena Basketball Club coaching staff and assume a role with the We Got Next Foundation. We Got Next is a non-profit organization housed in the Arena Sports Academy that uses athletics as a vehicle to elevate kids through a variety of ways including free camps, programs, nutrition supplementation, athletic equipment and mentoring.

“I’m extremely thankful to Jeff Carlson, Dustin Cooper, and Mike Hesse for the opportunity they’ve provided me as the Director of Performance at The Arena," Snyder said in a press release. "The Arena has a vision for expanding the potential and resources for Siouxland athletes that hasn’t been seen in this area before. In light of recent times, I’ve never been more excited to get back to work with young athletes in pursuit of making their dreams reality."

Snyder spent this academic year at Northwestern College, serving as the Red Raiders' football/strength and conditioning coach.

Snyder, a West Lyon High School standout, led the Wildcats to three state championships with two of them being on the football field. Snyder is a previous recipient of the Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Year.