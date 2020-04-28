SPORTS BRIEFS: Brandon Snyder named Arena's new director of performance

SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy on Tuesday named Brandon Snyder as its new director of performance.
Snyder will also be added to the Arena Basketball Club coaching staff and assume a role with the We Got Next Foundation. We Got Next is a non-profit organization housed in the Arena Sports Academy that uses athletics as a vehicle to elevate kids through a variety of ways including free camps, programs, nutrition supplementation, athletic equipment and mentoring.
“I’m extremely thankful to Jeff Carlson, Dustin Cooper, and Mike Hesse for the opportunity they’ve provided me as the Director of Performance at The Arena," Snyder said in a press release. "The Arena has a vision for expanding the potential and resources for Siouxland athletes that hasn’t been seen in this area before. In light of recent times, I’ve never been more excited to get back to work with young athletes in pursuit of making their dreams reality."
Snyder spent this academic year at Northwestern College, serving as the Red Raiders' football/strength and conditioning coach.
Snyder, a West Lyon High School standout, led the Wildcats to three state championships with two of them being on the football field. Snyder is a previous recipient of the Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Year.
After his days at West Lyon, Snyder played college football at Iowa and South Dakota State.
Timmer transfers to Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University announced Tuesday the transfer of Grand Canyon University student Zack Timmer to the Defenders men's basketball program.
Timmer prepped at Valley Christian High School (Ariz.) and averaged 11.0 points per game as a senior and scored 700 career points. He graduated from VCHS in 2019.
He's listed as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard. Timmer also competed football and track at Valley Christian and caught passes for 500 yards as a tight end and scored points at the state track and field meet in helping Valley to a pair of state titles. He was an all-conference honorable mention in basketball. He was on a state champion team in basketball and a conference champion team in football.
Juhnke, Senior named USD Rookies of the Year
VERMILLION, S.D. — Freshmen Elizabeth Juhnke of the volleyball team and Brithton Senior of the track and field squad have been named the South Dakota Rookies of the Year announced Tuesday in a digital version of The Charlies, the athletics annual award ceremony that was moved online this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Juhnke, an outside hitter from Lakeville, Minnesota, is the second volleyball player named Rookie of the Year, a list that includes setter Brittany Jessen in 2015. Senior, a hurdler from Hanover, Jamaica, follows teammate Jack Durst, who earned the award a year ago. There have been seven track and field honorees since 2009.
Juhnke is Summit Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-conference and all-region performer after leading the Coyotes to a magical 31-3 season, a Summit crown, and a national runner-up finish in the NIVC. Juhnke led the League and posted the second-most kills in program history with 520. She was also second on the team with 356 digs and fourth on the team in blocks with 87.
Senior is Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and was one of five Coyote qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championship Meet. He raced to a 60-meter hurdle victory in 7.74 seconds at the Summit League Championships, breaking the league’s meet record and the South Dakota program record. The time qualified him for the NCAA field and he was the only freshman to qualify in the event. Senior won the 60-meter hurdles at four of six meets during the season.
