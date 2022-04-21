SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

Briar Cliff to induct HoF trio

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff Athletic Department announced the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Thursday, and the trio set to be enshrined are Jessica Gorsett (Miller), Tim Hunt and Clayton Harreld.

Gorsett, a 2002 graduate, was a four-year member of the Charger women's volleyball team and was named an Honorable Mention All-American in 2002. She was a two-time all-region selection and was named to the all-GPAC First Team in 2002. She holds several BC career records including most kills per set (3.29), attacking percentage (.330) and is tied for the most kills in a career (1,716). She owns three of the top-10 single-season attacking percentages and is third in both career blocks (506) and solo blocks (108).

Hunt, a 2000 graduate, spent two seasons with the Charger baseball team and was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2000. He was a two-time all-district selection and was named all-region once. Hunt was Briar Cliff's team MVP and Chuck Adamson Love for the Game Award honoree in 2000. He is Briar Cliff's career leader in on-base percentage (.523), slugging percentage (.733) and has the second-best all-time batting average (.419). He holds single-season records in batting average (.476) and on-base percentage (.571). Hunt has the third best single-season slugging percentage (.855) and is top-10 in doubles (18) and triples (5) in a season.

Harreld, a 2016 graduate, was a member of the men's basketball team and was an Honorable Mention All-American his senior season and two-time all-GPAC selection. His senior year he broke the team's single-season 3-point record with 142 treys. He is second in program history in career 3-pointers (358), sixth in games played (126) and 15th in scoring (1,579). Harreld was a team captain on the 2015-16 Charger team that won the GPAC Regular Season and Postseason Championships and reached the Elite Eight at the national tournament. The team set school records in wins (32) and consecutive wins (18) that season.

The three will be officially inducted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the annual Briar Cliff Champions of Character awards event at the Orpheum Theatre.

Mustangs hire new track coach

SIOUX CITY — Morningside announced on Wednesday that it hired Frank Wallace as the new track and field coach.

Wallace was a student-athlete at Briar Cliff. He competed in the 55 meters, 60 meters, 100-meter dash, 4x200 relay, and anchored the 4x100 relay. As a junior, the 4x100 quartet he ran with earned second-team All-American honors and broke the school record with a time of 41.33. As a senior, the 4x100 meter relay team qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships. They set a new school record with a time of 41.08, finishing 10th and earning second-team All-American honors again. Wallace was a four-year letter winner, three-time NAIA national qualifier, and two-time GPAC champion in his four years.

He's been an assistant at NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota St., NCAA Division III Coe College and at Wayland Baptist.

Storey gets Golfer of the Week

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University senior men’s golfer Sam Storey was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week.

It’s the fifth 2021-22 award for head coach Nick Wanderscheid’s program and third time Storey has been recognized. He finished second at the Northwestern College Red Raider Cup April 16, as a 66 left him only one shot behind medalist Thomas Craig of Iowa Western Community College.

Storey led four Morningside golfers who all finished in the top six and set a new 18-hole team score school record.

