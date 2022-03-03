SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff baseball wins by 10 runs

BCU baseball wins by 10

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University baseball team fired on all cylinders Thursday evening, taking down Valley City State 12-2 on Bishop Mueller Field. Dalen Blair pitched a complete game on the bump, while BCU's offense generated 11 hits on the day.

Blair put on a strong pitching performance, going the full seven innings while only surrendering two runs. He gave up just five hits and struck out 10 batters in the contest while having zero walks.

Jared Sitzmann got the Chargers in scoring position early, leading off the bottom of the first with a triple. Jake Allen hit a single to drive in Sitzmann and the Chargers got a run on the board early. Walter Hunt drew a walk in his first at-bat and BCU had runners on second and third with Mike Anthony up to bat. Anthony was able to reach base by a Viking error, allowing Hunt and Brayden Artzer to score as BCU took a 3-0 lead heading into the second.

In the bottom of the third, Quientien Evers was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Evers later got to third by a passed ball and a ground-out by Allen. Hunt would drive on both of htem as he blasted a two-run homerun over the centerfield wall to give the Chargers a 5-0 lead. Easton Cone drove in Trey Rogers for a single RBI later in the inning and BCU led 6-0.

The Chargers added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and a man in scoring position, Hunt drove in Artzer on a double followed by Mike Anthony's RBI single. The Chargers took a 8-0 lead heading into the back-half of the contest.

The Vikings looked to create momentum at the top of the sixth starting the inning off with two runners on base and an out. With runners on the corners, Dustin Mertz hit a double, driving in two runs to cut the lead 8-2.

The top of the seventh, Blair made quick work striking out Zach Veneman to start the inning. He hit the next batter he faced, but forced a ground out, and line-out to end the inning. The offensive barrage of the Chargers continued in the seventh, as Matthew Hmielewski and Jared Sitzmann got on base with one out in the inning. Cam Riemer doubled to drive in two runs, followed by a double from Evers to drive in Riemer. Hunt reached first on an error, scoring Evers giving BCU a 12-2 lead and ending the contest via the 10-run rule.

Will Hunt went 2-for-4 on the day with four RBIs and three runs. Anthony drove in three runs while Riemar drove in two. The Chargers had eight different batters record a hit in the contest.

Metros move on

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Sioux City Metros shut out the Ames prep hockey team 5-0 on Thursday in the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament opener.

The Metros scored thrice in the third period, and three different skaters had goals.

George Johnson scored in each of the first two periods, then Nathan Solma added the third goal at the 7-minute, 34-second mark in the third.

It was an unassisted goal.

Grant Harder scored at the 10:38 mark, and Landon Topf scored on a power play at the 16:41 mark.

Metros goalie Lochlin Jackson saved all 21 shots he saw on Thursday.

