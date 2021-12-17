SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff basketball win Friday matinees

Briar Cliff edges Ottawa

SIOUX CITY — Conner Groves hit two late free throws Friday afternoon that helped seal an 83-80 for the Briar Cliff University men's basketball over Ottawa-Kansas at Newman Flanagan Center.

Kyle Boerhave hit a layup with 73 seconds left that gave BCU a 77-76 lead, and the Chargers held on for dear life from that point on.

Boerhave led the Chargers with 22 points, as he made nine of 12 shots. He also was 4-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Quinten Vasa lad 16 points while Groves scored 15.

The Chargers were 10-for-28 from 3-point range, and 23-for-30 from the line.

Perry Carroll led Ottawa with 25 points, as he made 10 shots on the afternoon.

BCU women beat Avila

BCU's Payton Slaughter and Madelyn Deitchler each scored 16 points Friday in a win over Avila.

Slaughter, a Cherokee grad turned BCU senior, hit four 3s.

Emma Sterkel scored 12 while Kennedy Benne had 10.

Sjerven lifts USD over Creighton

OMAHA — Maddie Krull found Hannah Sjerven open for a layup under the basket with three seconds left to give South Dakota a 73-71 victory on Thursday night inside D.J. Sokol Arena.

South Dakota (7-3) has won five in a row entering Summit League play next week. It was the first loss for Creighton (6-3) on their home floor this season.

Four of the five Coyote starters finished in double-figures. Senior guard Chloe Lamb finished with a team-high 20 points, Sjerven tallied 17, Krull pitched in a season-best 16 points and senior guard Liv Korngable finished with 12 points. Freshman guard Kyah Watson added eight points, all in the second half.

Creighton was led by Sioux Falls native Emma Ronsiek’s 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Tatum Rembao joined her in double-figures with 15 points.

Creighton led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter and held a 38-30 lead at the halftime break.

IGHSAU volleyball moves to Iowa City

The Board of Directors of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union approved Xtream Arena in Coralville as the new home of the Iowa Girls State Volleyball Tournament beginning in 2022.

“We are excited to bring the State Volleyball Tournament to Xtream Arena and Coralville,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said in a press release. “We look forward to our partnership with the staffs at the Arena and Think Iowa City.”

Xtream Arena opened in September of 2020. The arena has a capacity of 5,100 spectators plus additional floor seating and is connected to the five court 53,000-square foot GreenState Family Fieldhouse that is accessible from the event level.

Xtream Arena is only the second venue the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament will call home since the sport was sanctioned by the IGHSAU in 1973.

