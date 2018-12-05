Chargers’ Paulsen named NAIA wrestler of week
SIOUX CITY -- Chris Paulsen of the Briar Cliff University wrestling team has been named the NAIA wrestler of the week.
The seventh-ranked Paulsen posted a 9-2 win over No. 2 Andrew Null of Northwestern last week. He also placed fourth at the Buena Vista Open with three pins. He has not lost a match to an NAIA wrestler this season.
Paulsen and the Chargers are idle until Jan. 5 when they compete at the Central College Invitational.
USD women move to fourth in Mid-Major poll
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota’s women’s basketball team improved two positions to fourth in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll announced Tuesday night.
South Dakota (8-1) is in the middle of a six-game winning streak, which included a win over No. 23 Iowa State. The Coyotes also have a win over Mid-Major Green Bay and also went on the road to defeat Missouri State.
Ciara Duffy has a team-high 14.0 scoring average for the Coyotes. Madison McKeever and Allison Arens each have 10-point scoring averages while Hannah Sjerven leads the Coyotes with averages of 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks.
Coyotes’ Jurgens, Rasmussen are academic All-Summit
VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota teammates Madison Jurgens and Anne Rasmussen have been named to the Summit League Volleyball Academic All-League team, which was announced Wednesday.
Jurgens has a 3.909 grade point average as a kinesiology and sports science major. The redshirt freshman setter ranked second in the Summit with an average of 10.48 assists per game and fourth with 0.33 ace serves per game.
Also a kinesiology and sports science major, Rasmussen, the Summit’s defensive player of the year, has a 3.906 GPA. She recorded 604 digs, 107 assists and 29 ace serves.
WSC’s Stasi makes Academic All-America
WAYNE, Neb. -- For the first time in the 22-year history of Wayne State women’s soccer, the program has an Academic All-American as Christina Stasi was honored as a third-team pick.
A senior forward, Stasi has a 4.00 grade point average while majoring in sociology and psychology. A second-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selection, Stasi led Wayne State (4-12-1, 4-10-1 NSIC) with 10 points (4 goals, 2 assists).