SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Ethan Freidel gets NAIA player of the week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight week, the NAIA Division II men's basketball player of the week was given to a member of the Briar Cliff Chargers. The national office announced that Ethan Freidel took home the latest honors on Tuesday.
Freidel earned the accolade after a pair of 30-point performances. The junior guard put up 33 in the Chargers' upset win against No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan last Wednesday as he was 5-for-7 on 3-point shots and drained all 10 of his free throw attempts.
The Tea, S.D. native became the first GPAC player this season to hit 30 points in back-to-back conference games when he scored 30 to go along with seven rebounds against Midland on Saturday.
Freidel surpassed 1,000 career points and 200 career 3-pointers made with his performances. Last week, BC's Jackson Lamb was selected as the national player of the week.
Briar Cliff returns to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday as the Chargers host (RV) Dordt at the Newman Flanagan Center.
Gercken returns to X's
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced Tuesday the signing of RHP Nate Gercken. The 2020 season will be Gercken’s 6th season in professional baseball and second with the Sioux City Explorers.
The Explorers continue to build a strong bullpen both from new parts and from parts that worked last season which saw the team reach the postseason for the fourth time in six years and get a spot in the American Association Finals. Now one of the most reliable pieces from that team is returning for the 2020 season in Nate Gercken.
Gercken put together an incredible 2019 campaign for the X’s. A season which was coming off of a Tommy John procedure done the previous September. His 42 appearances were second on the team behind only league leader Matt Pobereyko. He had a minuscule ERA of 1.91 and a 4-2 record. In 47 innings of work he struck out 44 batters. He was also named to the mid-season South Division All-Star Team.
In a span of 13 appearances and 13.2 innings, from June 26th to July 24th, Gercken did not allow a single earned run. He had also already previously had two separate streaks of six scoreless outings earlier in the season.
The 27 year old California native was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft following a stellar career at the Academy of Art University, where he set single-season records during his senior year for ERA (2.90), strikeouts (79), opponent batting average (.206), shutouts (2), and innings pitched (96.1).
USD women's basketball climbs in poll
VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball continues to climb up the rankings in the USA Today Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 16 in the week 14 poll announced Tuesday.
No. 16 South Dakota (22-2, 11-0 Summit) has been rolling past Summit League opponents with an average margin of 35.9 points per game. It’s the nation-leading winning margin in conference games. The Coyotes are one of 13 women’s teams that remain undefeated in conference play this season.
Both of South Dakota’s rankings this week – No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches poll – mark program highs.
This marks South Dakota’s 11th consecutive week in the USA Today Coaches Poll, the second-longest streak in the coaches’ poll by a Summit team (South Dakota State, 14-straight weeks in 2008-09). The Yotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for seven weeks this season.
The No. 21/16 Coyotes host Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday.
USD's Nilsen picks up another Summit weekly award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for the period ended Feb. 9. Nilsen earns the award for the third time this season, extending his Summit record to 24 weekly awards.
Nilsen improved his NCAA-leading height in the pole vault to 19 feet, 1 inch, inside the DakotaDome Saturday at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet. The height improves his indoor school record by a centimeter, or quarter inch, from a week ago. It is tied for the 12th-best mark in NCAA indoor history.
A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen is tied for fourth in the world and second in the U.S. this indoor season. Nilsen has vaulted past 19-feet a total of 13 times in his career.
South Dakota returns to action this weekend at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.
Wayne State's Scheil earns NSIC honor
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College sophomore thrower Mckenzie Scheil was named Tuesday afternoon the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week following her performances in two weekend meets. It’s the first time this season and the second time in her Wildcat career that Scheil has received NSIC Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors.
A graduate of Fillmore Central High School, Scheil broke the 60-foot mark in the weight throw Friday night placing third at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite in Lincoln recording a throw of 61 feet and one-half inch.
Saturday at the Dakota Realty Meet hosted by the University of South Dakota, Scheil recorded NCAA provisional marks taking first in the weight throw (62’ 2 ¼”) and second in the shot put (47’ ¼”).
Scheil currently ranks fourth in NCAA Division II in the weight throw and 16th in the shot put.