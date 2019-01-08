BCU’s Wolfe is national player of week
SIOUX CITY | Briar Cliff senior guard Jay Wolfe received two honors on Tuesday. The 6-4 senior guard from Creston, Iowa, was named both the NAIA Division II men’s basketball player of the week and the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s player of the week.
Wolfe scored a career-high 38 points in last Wednesday’s 111-90 win at Midland. He narrowly missed a triple-double in Saturday’s 106-103 overtime win over Hastings, collecting 26 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Heading into Wednesday night’s home game against Jamestown, Wolfe leads the sixth-ranked Chargers with averages of 22.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Chargers receive votes in NAIA men’s volleyball poll
SIOUX CITY | Briar Cliff’s men’s volleyball team just missed out on a Top 10 ranking when the NAIA released its preseason poll Tuesday.
Coach Trevor Schirman’s Chargers received 18 votes in the poll, which ranked second among the five teams collecting votes. Briar Cliff went 16-6 a year ago and competed in the national tournament.
Defending NAIA national champion Grand View was a unanimous selection as the No. 1 team.
Briar Cliff will open its season Jan. 23 at Morningside. The Chargers’ home opener is Feb. 2 against Clarke.