SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Madelyn Deitchler named GPAC Player of the Week

Deitchler named GPAC PoW

Briar Cliff senior Madelyn Deitchler has been named this week's GPAC Player of the Week.

The native from Treynor, Iowa, averaged 25.5 points per game on 69.2% shooting with 6.5 rebounds per game in two contests last week. Against Hastings, Deitchler poured in 27 points on a near-perfect 11-for-12 shooting. She went 5-for-7 from the free throw line and had four rebounds.

Deitchler nearly had a double-double in Saturday's win over Jamestown with 24 points and nine rebounds. She went 7-for-14 from the field and 9-for-13 from the charity stripe.

Deitchler and the Chargers head to Seward, Nebraska on Wednesday night for a meeting with Concordia. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

Van Kalsbeek on nat'l list

Small College Basketball (SCB) announced Tuesday the top-50 watch list for their Bevo Francis Award which saw sophomore Alex Van Kalsbeek make the cut.

Van Kalsbeek has averaged 35.2 minutes per game, as well as a team-best 22.9 points per game, which ranks second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and seventh in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

He sits third in the GPAC in both rebounds per game (8.3) and field goal percentage (65.3%), followed by a seventh-best mark in assists per game (3.5).

On the season, he has collected 98 assists, 18 blocks, 232 rebounds (team-high 39 offensive rebounds), while scoring 641 points.

Terps top Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes missed an opportunity to move one game behind league-leading Indiana in the loss column when Maryland held off a late charge by the Hawkeyes to earn an 81-69 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The 13th-ranked Terrapins used a 25-point game from Angel Reese and a 17-4 run midway through the second quarter to seize control of the game, building a 48-33 lead by halftime. The margin reached 57-37 just over three minutes into the second half.

Maryland limited the nation’s scoring leader Caitlin Clark to a team-leading 19 points, nearly eight below her average of 27.6 points per game and forced her to commit a season-high 10 turnovers.

Creighton edges Hoyas

OMAHA — Alex O'Connell had 27 points as Creighton beat Georgetown 88-77 on Monday night.

Ryan Hawkins had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (16-8, 8-5 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points. Ryan Nembhard had 12 points and six assists.

Aminu Mohammed scored a season-high 27 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (6-18, 0-13), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Dante Harris scored a career-high 23 points. Donald Carey had 12 points.

