SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Suarez, Siqueiros get GPAC honors

BCU women's soccer sweeps awards
SIOUX CITY — For the second time in as many weeks, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team has swept the GPAC Player of the Week awards. Flor Suarez repeats at the conference offensive honoree while Megan Siqueiros earns her first nod on the defensive side.
Suarez, a senior from Hawthorne, California, matched the Briar Cliff women's soccer's single-game scoring mark with four goals Wednesday. She backed that up with both assists in the Chargers' win on Saturday. Suarez currently leads the GPAC in points per game, goals per game and total goals and ranks third nationally in total goals and fifth in total points.
Siqueiros, a junior from Las Vegas, Nevada, led the Chargers defense to a pair of shutouts on the week and added a goal for BCU. The Chargers allowed just three shots on goal between two games.
Red Raiders take 3 awards
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College volleyball team swept the weekly Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball awards on Tuesday.
Anna Wedel won attacker of the week, Lacey Reitz took setter of the week and Emily Strasser got defender of the week.
Wedel, a senior, from Maurice, Iowa, recorded a double-double in wins over Morningside and previously unbeaten Jamestown, both by 3-1 scores. She hit .301 for the week and averaged 4.1 kills and 4.3 digs per set. Wedel has 10 double-doubles this season.
Reitz, a senior from Jackson, Minnesota, averaged 11.9 assists and directed an offense that hit. 276 in wins over Morningside and previously unbeaten Jamestown.
Strasser, a junior, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, anchored the Raiders backrow play in leading her team to a 2-0 record. Strasser averaged 4.5 digs and went a perfect 30-for-30 in serve receive.
X's add pair of arms
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday re-signed left-handed pitcher Jairo Labourt and made a trade for southpaw Patrick Ledet.
Jairo Labourt will be playing in his ninth season of professional baseball and his first with the Sioux City Explorers. Labourt is a native of the Dominican Republic, he was signed at just 17 years old as an international free agent by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, Labourt is a big and intimidating left handed arm. He was mainly a starter in the five seasons that he spent with the Toronto Blue Jays. Labourt spent three seasons in rookie ball before making the jump to Low-A and A ball Lansing in 2014. That season Labourt saw the most action in Low-A Vancouver where he made 15 starts, putting together a 5-3 record and an ERA of 1.77. He struck out 82 batters in 71.1 innings of work, good for a K/9 of 10.35.
Labourt took both the 2019 and 2020 seasons off.
Patrick Ledet was traded to Sioux City from the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League in exchange for a player to be named later.
Despite what was a turbulent summer in professional baseball, Ledet did play in 2020. He started seven games for the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths of the Constellation Energy League.
He held a 4.70 ERA and compiled a 1-2 record with 23 innings of work.
The lone 2019 season spent in Lake Erie produced career best numbers for the lefty. He made 19 starts and went 6-4 with a career low 2.34 ERA.
