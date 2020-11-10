SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Suarez, Siqueiros get GPAC honors

Reitz, a senior from Jackson, Minnesota, averaged 11.9 assists and directed an offense that hit. 276 in wins over Morningside and previously unbeaten Jamestown.

Strasser, a junior, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, anchored the Raiders backrow play in leading her team to a 2-0 record. Strasser averaged 4.5 digs and went a perfect 30-for-30 in serve receive.

X's add pair of arms

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday re-signed left-handed pitcher Jairo Labourt and made a trade for southpaw Patrick Ledet.

Jairo Labourt will be playing in his ninth season of professional baseball and his first with the Sioux City Explorers. Labourt is a native of the Dominican Republic, he was signed at just 17 years old as an international free agent by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, Labourt is a big and intimidating left handed arm. He was mainly a starter in the five seasons that he spent with the Toronto Blue Jays. Labourt spent three seasons in rookie ball before making the jump to Low-A and A ball Lansing in 2014. That season Labourt saw the most action in Low-A Vancouver where he made 15 starts, putting together a 5-3 record and an ERA of 1.77. He struck out 82 batters in 71.1 innings of work, good for a K/9 of 10.35.