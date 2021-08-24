SPORTS BRIEFS: Buena Vista tabs Sean White as acting head wrestling coach

BVU names White as wrestling coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University announced on Tuesday that Sean White will be named acting head coach for the Beaver wrestling program. White takes over for Mark Rial who has decided to step down after guiding the team since 2018-19.
“I want to thank Mark for his leadership and commitment to his student-athletes these last three seasons,” Beavers Athletic Director Scott Brown said. “I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make, and we wish him and his family all the best. That said, I am extremely excited to have someone with Sean’s leadership in place to serve as the acting head coach.”
White has served as the program’s top assistant coach the last seven years. During that time, he has been a part of 13 regional placewinners, two national qualifiers and one All-American (NWCA). He has also played a very large role in the Northwest Iowa Wrestling Regional Training Center, guiding practices for elite student-athletes in the area.
During his first season at BVU, White was instrumental in the success of the conference’s Freshman of the Year, Nashid Barrow, and NWCA Scholar All-American Seth Shatto. White guided BVU Wrestling to the Beaver Service Award in 2015 with his tireless effort coordinating the team’s civic engagement activities.
White is a 2010 graduate of Wartburg College and was a 2010 Iowa Conference Champion and a national qualifier at 133 pounds for the Knights. He was a member of two NCAA Championship teams and four conference team titles.
White earned a B.A. degree in Fitness Management, and following his graduation, spent one year as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Colorado Mesa University while also assisting with the wrestling program. He also holds a master's degree in sports management.
USD's Schutt on FCS list
AUGUSTA, Ga. — South Dakota preseason all-American Brady Schutt is one of 20 candidates named to the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award preseason watch list as announced by The Augusta Sports Council.
The list was compiled based on the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year watch list, the 2020 all-conference teams, the 2020 all-American teams and the 2021 preseason all-conference teams.
Schutt has turned in the fourth-best punting average in FCS in each of the last two seasons and it is his punting unit that led the nation in net punting during the spring season. The Orange City, Iowa, native has averaged 42.9 yards per punt over his four-year career, which is a USD program record. Schutt is a two-time all-MVFC honoree.
Schutt and Illinois State’s JT Bohlken represented the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Coyotes’ season opener is Sept. 3 at Kansas followed by the home opener Sept. 11 against Northern Arizona.
WSC volleyball ranked
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne State College volleyball team is ranked 24th in the 2021 Preseason AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon by the coaches association. WSC finished the 2019 season with a 24-7 record and #13 national ranking in the final regular season poll in December, 2019. The 2020 volleyball season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Wayne State is one of five teams from the Northern Sun Conference ranked in the Preseason Top 25 poll with five other teams receiving votes. The Wildcats open the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3, facing Westminster (Utah) at the Dallas Baptist Tournament in Texas.