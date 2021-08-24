SPORTS BRIEFS: Buena Vista tabs Sean White as acting head wrestling coach

BVU names White as wrestling coach

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University announced on Tuesday that Sean White will be named acting head coach for the Beaver wrestling program. White takes over for Mark Rial who has decided to step down after guiding the team since 2018-19.

“I want to thank Mark for his leadership and commitment to his student-athletes these last three seasons,” Beavers Athletic Director Scott Brown said. “I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make, and we wish him and his family all the best. That said, I am extremely excited to have someone with Sean’s leadership in place to serve as the acting head coach.”

White has served as the program’s top assistant coach the last seven years. During that time, he has been a part of 13 regional placewinners, two national qualifiers and one All-American (NWCA). He has also played a very large role in the Northwest Iowa Wrestling Regional Training Center, guiding practices for elite student-athletes in the area.