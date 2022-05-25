SPORTS BRIEFS: BVU Lake Creek welcomes Midwest’s best for Lake Creek Amateur

BVU Lake Creek welcomes Midwest’s best

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Ninety golfers tee it up Saturday and Sunday as the Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek hosts the 2022 Lake Creek Amateur, an official points event for the Iowa Golf Association (IGA).

In November, the IGA named BVU Lake Creek its 18-Hole Golf Course of the Year, an honor that, in part, was due to the work local officials and volunteers had done in resurrecting the Lake Creek Amateur three years ago after a seven-year hiatus.

“We’re very excited to see this weekend’s competition play out as we have a tremendous field of competitors vying for the title,” says BVU Lake Creek Director of Golf Operations Joe Powell, who doubles as Head Coach for the men’s and women’s golf teams at BVU. “Players such as Nate McCoy, the reigning Iowa Player of the Year, will be here, as will past champion J.D. Anderson, another Iowa Player of the Year. A solid corps of the state’s best will be tested by our thick rough, the course’s forced carries, consistent BVU Lake Creek winds, and the intricacies of our signature greens, manicured and brought up to speed in a cool spring season by Superintendent Bob Leinbaugh and his staff.”

Nate McCoy is coming off a one-shot victory over Anderson last weekend in the 37th Iowa Mid-Am Championship hosted at Spencer Golf and Country Club. Anderson, the Iowa Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, claimed runner-up honors at the Lake Creek Amateur one year ago, falling just short in his bid to become a three-time winner of the event.

McCoy, who serves as Director of Handicapping and Course Rating with the Iowa Golf Association, is familiar with the BVU Lake Creek layout, having competed in previous competitions. His father, Mike McCoy, won the Lake Creek Amateur on four occasions.

Past champ Al Pottebaum also joins the field, a collection dotted with the likes of contenders Jon Olson, the 2014 IGA Iowa Player of the Year, as well as Freddy Bullock, Drew D’ercole, and Storm Laker Aaron Clausen, who returned to amateur competition in 2021 and won the BVU Lake Creek Club Championship in August.

X's, Saltdogs rained out again

LINCOLN, Neb. — The doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday between the Sioux City Explorers and the Lincoln Saltdogs has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Lincoln, Nebraska area.

The games will be made up as a doubleheader that is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Haymarket Park. The third game of the series will be made up on July 19th as a doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 pm at Haymarket Park.

On Thursday, in Game 1, Zach Hedges (0-1, 10.38) will be on the bump for Sioux City and will be opposed by righty Tucker Smith (0-1, 27.00).

In Game 2, Kevin McCanna (2-0, 1.59) gets the ball for the X’s and Lincoln will send lefty Kyle Kinman (1-0, 2.89).

Sioux City will return home on Friday for the start of a nine game home stand when they take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0