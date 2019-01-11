Cheek added to BCU football coaching staff
SIOUX CITY | Briar Cliff football coach Dennis Wagner has announced the addition of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Cheek to the Chargers’ staff for the 2019 season.
As the offensive coordinator at Los Angeles Valley College in 2018, Cheek guided a unit that averaged 46 points and 480 yards per game. Cheek’s coaching career began in 2002 at Nampa High School (Idaho), immediately after his playing career as an offensive lineman at Boise State ended.
Cheek has held the role of offensive coordinator at the collegiate level at Los Angeles Valley College, West Hills College, Minnesota Crookston and Golden West College. His other coaching stops have taken place at Boise State, Fresno State, Eastern Oregon, Victor Valley, Humboldt State and Fort Lewis.
Cheek was a part of two conference championship teams at Boise State that went on to win the Fiesta and Las Vegas bowls.