Sports Briefs: Chris Nilsen wins silver at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — South Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen captured the silver medal in the pole vault at the 2022 World Athletics Track & Field Championships on Sunday evening inside Hayward Field.

Nilsen, a 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, garners his third world championship medal within the last 12 months. He took home the silver medal at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics last August, bronze at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Serbia and now silver on American soil at the 2022 World Outdoor Championships.

Nilsen cleared 19 feet, 5 3/4 inches, (5.94 meters) on his first attempt to secure the silver.

He was one of three athletes to make the height. Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis captured the event by breaking his own world record, clearing 20-4 ½ (6.21m).

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen was a three-time NCAA Champion for the Coyotes. Post-collegiately, he captured back-to-back U.S. Championships in 2021 and 2022. Nilsen owns the American indoor record of 19-10 1/4 from the Perche Elite Tour in France in March and vaulted an outdoor best height of 19-8 1/4 back home in Vermillion at the USD Twilight in May.

Nilsen added to the Team USA medal tally. The United States captured a record-setting 33 medals at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, the most by any country in meet history. This marked the first time the World Championships have been held on American soil.

Summit nominates Lamb for WoY

VERMILLION, S.D. — Women’s basketball standout Chloe Lamb has been selected as The Summit League’s nominee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Lamb is one of 151 college athletes who have advanced as conference-level nominees and one of 53 at the NCAA Division I level. There were a total of 577 institutional-level nominees this year across the three divisions.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Lamb led the Coyotes on a historic run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. She was the 2022 Summit League Player of the Year and the Summit League Tournament MVP for the second-straight season. Lamb was a three-time all-Summit League pick, thrice named to the Summit’s all-tournament team and made the league’s inaugural all-defensive team this season.

A native of Onida, South Dakota, Lamb played in four-straight NCAA Tournaments for the Coyotes and was a member of two squads that finished in the final national Top 25 poll of the season. South Dakota won three Summit League regular season titles (2018, 2020, 2022) and three Summit tournament titles (2020, 2021, 2022) in her career. USD boasted a 135-27 (.833) record during her career.

Lamb set South Dakota program records for career games played (162) and consecutive games played (162), never missing a single game in five seasons. She also ranks third in career scoring (1,884), second for career 3-pointers made (253) and seventh for career steals (196) in USD history.

In the classroom, Lamb graduated in December with her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and sport management and a 3.78 cumulative grade-point average. She began work on her master’s degree this spring. Lamb recently accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division of the NCAA – from the conference level nominees. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.

For the first time in the award’s history, the award ceremony will take place during the NCAA Convention in January, giving the Top 30 honorees a chance to celebrate their achievements alongside their families, coaches and administrators attending the 2023 NCAA Convention.

Dordt’s Douma Named GPAC AD of the Year

SIOUX CITY — Dordt University Athletic Director Ross Douma was selected on Monday as the 2021-22 Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Athletic Director of the Year.

The award is voted on by the league’s athletic directors.

Douma has been athletic director at Dordt University since 2017.

Last year, he guided the Defenders to their highest finish ever in the GPAC All-Sports Trophy standings (third Place).

In addition, Dordt was 15th in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup standings, also their highest ranking to date. The Defenders were NAIA National Runner-up in Women’s Basketball and the GPAC Champions in both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.

One of the many highlights at Dordt last year was the Game Changer Christian Sports Summit. Key speakers included Brock Huard, Wayne Simien, Ron Brown, Brian Smith and Nancy Metcalf.

“The bottom line is that Ross is a first-rate leader, driven for excellence because of his love for Jesus, and from his desire to help student-athletes model this type of leadership during their time at Dordt and throughout their entire lives following graduation,” said Dordt University President Dr. Erik Hoekstra in a press release. “He’s a huge blessing to Dordt.”

While at the helm of the Defender Athletic Department he has expanded the Defender Gold Club, the lead fundraising initiative for the athletic department, helping to raise funds to create an impactful student-athlete experience. In addition, in just the last year capital projects were finished including lights at the soccer complex, design & installation of a multi-level golf hitting facility and installed a new indoor track surface.

Presently Douma serves as the GPAC Athletic Director Representative to the GPAC Council of Presidents.

“Ross has worked hard for our conference and represents his institution in a positive way regardless the situation,” said Corey Westra, GPAC Commissioner. “He is a fearless and bold leader that is always looking at not only what is important today, but more importantly tomorrow and in the future.”

Big Ten Announces Football Preseason Honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 football preseason honors on Monday ahead of the start of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions.

Ohio State placed a trio of honorees on the East Division list highlighted by the unanimous selection of quarterback C.J. Stroud, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season. Stroud was joined on this year’s preseason East Division squad by a pair of Buckeye offensive standouts in running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as well as Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Four different schools placed students on the West Division preseason list, led by two representatives from Wisconsin in running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig. They were joined on the list by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Last season, Stroud was named the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection alongside Campbell and Skoronski, joining second-team selections Henderson, O’Connell and Allen, as well as third-team honorees Corum, Reed and Smith-Njigba.

Seven of this year’s Big Ten preseason honorees — Campbell, Reed, Skoronski, Smith-Njigba, Stroud, O’Connell and Herbig — are scheduled to attend Big Ten Media Days this week in Indianapolis.