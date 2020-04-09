SPORTS BRIEFS: Ciara Duffy, Chloe Lamb voted Academic All-Summit League

The pair led the Coyotes to a 30-2 season with a perfect Summit League regular season title and a Summit League Tournament trophy. No. 17/11 South Dakota became the first team in Summit history to run the table in the league’s regular season and win the tournament. The team set league records for weeks ranked in the Associated Press (12 weeks) and USA Today Coaches (16 weeks) polls. South Dakota qualified for its third NCAA Tournament in the program’s Division I history as the Summit’s automatic bid.

Duffy, a three-time Academic All-American, garners a spot on the league’s academic team for the third-straight season. The senior’s racked up the postseason honors, receiving Associated Press All-America honorable mention recognition, the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Summit League Player of the Year and a spot on the all-Summit first team for the third time. She graduates as the only player in South Dakota program history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy also finishes her career third on USD’s scoring charts with 1,793 points. Duffy graduated summa cum laude in three years with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history. She has carried her 4.00 cumulative grade-point average into her graduate work as she pursues her master’s in secondary education.