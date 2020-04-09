SPORTS BRIEFS: Ciara Duffy, Chloe Lamb voted Academic All-Summit League

Duffy, Lamb voted Academic All-Summit League
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy and junior guard Chloe Lamb have been voted to the Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League team announced Thursday by the league office.
The pair led the Coyotes to a 30-2 season with a perfect Summit League regular season title and a Summit League Tournament trophy. No. 17/11 South Dakota became the first team in Summit history to run the table in the league’s regular season and win the tournament. The team set league records for weeks ranked in the Associated Press (12 weeks) and USA Today Coaches (16 weeks) polls. South Dakota qualified for its third NCAA Tournament in the program’s Division I history as the Summit’s automatic bid.
Duffy, a three-time Academic All-American, garners a spot on the league’s academic team for the third-straight season. The senior’s racked up the postseason honors, receiving Associated Press All-America honorable mention recognition, the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Summit League Player of the Year and a spot on the all-Summit first team for the third time. She graduates as the only player in South Dakota program history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy also finishes her career third on USD’s scoring charts with 1,793 points. Duffy graduated summa cum laude in three years with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history. She has carried her 4.00 cumulative grade-point average into her graduate work as she pursues her master’s in secondary education.
Lamb, a Summit League honor roll student, makes her first Academic All-Summit League team. Lamb was all-Summit League second team this season and garnered a spot on the league’s all-tournament team. A native of Onida, South Dakota, she led the team in 3-pointers made with 57 while shooting at a league-leading 47.1 percent clip. That 3-point percentage put her .04 shy of the South Dakota single-season record. Lamb averaged a career-best 11.2 points this season and enters her senior campaign with 936 career points. Lamb carries a 3.69 cumulative grade-point average as a kinesiology and sport management major.
Since joining the Summit League in 2011-12, South Dakota women’s basketball has garnered 10 Academic All-Summit League honors amongst four women. Duffy joins alumnae Nicole Seekamp and Allison Arens as three-time honorees.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!