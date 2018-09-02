Croston makes Patriots' practice squad
SERGEANT BLUFF | Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football standout Cole Croston has made the practice squad of the NFL's New England Patriots.
Croston, an offensive lineman with both Sergeant Bluff-Luton and the University of Iowa, was with the Patriots last year.
USD's Gray named Valley defensive player of week
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota linebacker Alex Gray has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference's defensive player of the week for his play in Saturday night's 27-24 loss at Kansas State.
It's the first such honor for Gray, a senior from New Lenox, Illinois. Highlighting Gray's performance was a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the first half that gave the Coyotes a 24-12 lead.
Gray also recovered a fumble with 50 seconds left in the game that gave Coach Bob Nielson's team one last chance, but missed a 51-yard field goal that would have tied the game. Gray also recorded six tackles and two sacks in the game.
Abalan named Muskies’ associate head coach
SIOUX CITY | Sioux City Musketeers head coach Luke Strand has announced the hiring of Mark Abalan as the squad’s associate head coach.
Abalan was an assistant coach with the Musketeers from 2011 to 2016, working his first two seasons for Brett Larson and the remainder of his time with Jay Varady. After guiding Shattuck St. Mary’s to a 40-10-4 record in the 2016-17 season, Abalan was named the associate head coach for the Chicago Steel, which won the 2017 Clark Cup championship over the Musketeers.
Abalan, who will serve as a defenseman coach for the Musketeers, was promoted to the Steel’s head coach when then-head coach Dan Muse accepted a position with the NHL’s Nashville Predators. However, despite a 13-8-1 record, the Steel announced they had parted ways with Abalan and hired Ryan Cruthers as interim head coach.
Abalan will also have a major role in coaching the Musketeers’ special teams, specifically the power play.
The Musketeers will open the preseason Sept. 15 facing the Tri-City Storm at Ralston Arena in Omaha. The regular season begins at Green Bay Oct. 5.
Coyotes open season with second-place finish
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. | South Dakota’s women’s golf team opened their season with three Top 10 finishes and took second in the final team standings at the UNO Invitational held at ArborLinks Golf Course.
South Dakota State outscored South Dakota 892-920 in the battle for first place in the nine-team meet. The Coyotes shot their best round the season Saturday, compiling 298 strokes, 10 better than their second-round performance.
Seniors Jennifer Vincent and Lexi Petersen each tied for sixth place with rounds of 229. Freshman Laerke Jensen, in her debut, finished with a 232. Katie Bartlett (234) and Megan Munneke (251) also played while playing as individuals, Emma Sabbaugh and Jamie Benedict shot rounds of 237 and 258, respectively.
Ostrem helps USD soccer team to victory
VERMILLION, S.D. | Abby Ostrem's goal with 5:41 left in the game gave South Dakota's women's soccer team a 2-1 win over Northern Colorado.
Alexis Mitchell assisted on the game-winning goal from Ostrem, her first goal of the season. Tiannah Moore had given South Dakota (2-1-2) a 1-0 first-half lead.
Parker Rytz had seven saves for the Coyotes.
Amado leads Cornell past Beavers
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa | Pietro Amado scored two goals, both in the first half, while leading Cornell's men's soccer team to a 4-1 win over Buena Vista Sunday.
Buena Vista (0-2) forced a 1-1 tie as Gor Riak scored on Gum Riak's assist at the 7:05 mark of the first half. Then, with one second remaining until halftime, Amado scored his second penalty-kick goal of the game.
Losing goalkeeper Manuel Aguilar had 12 saves for the Beavers.
Northwestern soccer teams split with Trinity
ORANGE CITY, Iowa | Jacobo Garcia-Nieto scored two goals, one in each half, while leading Northwestern’s men’s soccer team to a 5-0 win over Trinity Christian Saturday night at the Northwestern Soccer Complex.
Tyler Limmer and Mateus Freitas each recorded one goal and one assist for Northwestern (2-2). Brennan Haggerty added a goal for the Red Raiders while winning goalkeeper Matt Scott had one save.
Jessica Bianchi scored two goals while leading Trinity Christian’s women to a 3-1 win. Northwestern (0-4) received a second-half goal from Cherish Shuka while goalkeeper Destinee Montenegro had 10 saves.
Gehlen wins Sheldon volleyball invite
SHELDON, Iowa | The second-ranked (Class 1A) Gehlen Catholic hiked its season volleyball record to 6-0 while winning each of its four matches at Saturday’s Sheldon Invitational.
Coach Mike Meyer’s Jays posted pool play wins over Sibley-Ocheyedan (21-4, 21-9), Central Lyon (21-15, 21-17) and Cherokee (21-19, 21-12). Gehlen then defeated Sheldon 21-16, 21-23, 15-8 in the title match.
Katie Peters recorded 21 kills for the Jays while setters Sydney Livermore and Anna Britt had 34 and 25 assists, respectively. Chloe Bunkers had 38 digs.
Cardinals fall to Beatrice
BEATRICE, Neb. – Grace McBride went 2-for-2 from the plate with an RBI triple and Sydney Comstock drove in one run but the South Sioux City softball team fell to Beatrice 12-2 in four innings here Saturday.
Madison Hattermann had a double for South Sioux.