SPORTS BRIEFS: Dakota Valley boys basketball beats Corsica-Stickney

No. 1 DV scores 100
PARKSTON, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team on Monday defeated Corsica-Stickney by a final of 100-36.
Paul Bruns led the top-ranked Panthers with 36 points.
The Panthers led 59-28 at halftime.
Waverly stops South Sioux
WAVERLY, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School boys basketball lost in the first round of the Waverly holiday tournament to the host school on Monday, 73-21.
The Vikings led 47-11 at the half, and at halftime, the Cardinals' leading scorer was Kaine Young with four points.
Manny Paul led South Sioux City with seven points.
Waverly had three players who scored in double figures: Drew Miller led with 17, Andrew Heffelfinger scored 14 and Cole Murray had 12.
With the loss, the Cardinals are in the consolation tournament, and they'll play at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Tomscha homers to lift Aces
CANBERRA, Australia — North High School graduate Damek Tomscha hit a go-ahead home run early Sunday morning for the Melbourne Aces in an 8-2 win over the Canberra Cavalry.
Tomscha hit a two-out solo homer in the sixth inning and that hit gave the Aces a 3-2 lead at the time.
Tomscha also had a sacrifice fly later in the win.
Tomscha leads the Australian Baseball League with two home runs. In 16 at-bats in the early season, the Stars standout is hitting .250 and has three RBIs.
Clark nabs B1G weekly honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Co-Player and Freshman of the Week for the third time, the conference announced Monday. Clark shares the Big Ten Player of the Week nod with Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes.
Clark is the second Big Ten freshman to win both awards, three times, in a season. The first to accomplish the milestone was Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui during the 2013-14 season.
Clark has earned at least one weekly honor in four of five weeks of the season, only missing week four due to Iowa’s only game being postponed due to COVID-19.
The West Des Moines native registered her first career triple-double against Western Illinois on Dec. 22, tallying 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. She filled her stat line, adding three steals and a block in the matchup with the Leathernecks.
Clark’s triple-double was the first from a Hawkeye since Sam Logic against Baylor (March 27, 2015) and the 10th in program history.
ISU's Ryan named Big 12 freshman of the week
IRVING, Texas – The Iowa State women's basketball freshman guard Emily Ryan earned her first Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor, after a 20-point, 10-assist performance against Drake last week.
Ryan set two career-highs and notched her first double-double with a career-best 20 points, going 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from long range. Ryan also dished a career-high 10 dimes, becoming the first Cyclone to record 10+ assists in a game since Alexa Middleton in 2019. Ryan also added four rebounds and two steals to her stat line