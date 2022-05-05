SPORTS BRIEFS: Dakota Valley's Sophia Atchison signs with Arizona

Atchison signs with Arizona

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School senior Sophia Atchison signed on Wednesday with the University of Arizona track and field team as a pole vaulter.

She owns the school record, and last week, she vaulted a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches at the home meet last week.

Atchison will major in Neurobiology and Cognitive Science.

Patino to head to Ohio

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — East High School grad Alec Patino announced on social media on Monday that he will continue his baseball playing career next season at Ohio University.

"I cannot thank my family, Coach (Marc) Rardin and Iowa Western baseball enough for developing me into the person I am today," said Patino on social media.

The sophomore catcher entered Friday with a .330 batting average, and has brought in 38 RBIs.

He has 35 hits, and 20 of those are via extra bases. He has 10 doubles, four triples and six home runs.

Patino has struck out 12 times in 108 at-bats.

Ohio currently has two players on its roster, as Colin Kasperbauer and Brenden Roder — both Heelan grads — are listed to seniors.

GPAC softball pushed back

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Due to weather conditions on Wednesday night and into Thursday, Northwestern College and the Great Plains Athletic Conference postponed all tournament action on Thursday.

The same schedule that was planned for Thursday will be in effect Friday with Northwestern’s first contest set for noon from the softball diamond in Orange City in an elimination game against Concordia

The winner will advance to play No. 3-seed Mount Marty in the NWC pod championship with it slated to begin at 2:00 p.m.

BVU to host ARC tourney

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista University hosts the 2022 American Rivers Conference Softball Tournament on Friday and Saturday on the softball diamond at Storm Lake High School.

The Beavers secured the No. 1-seed in the tournament after sharing the regular-season ARC title with the University of Dubuque. The Spartans are the No. 2-seed. Other ARC teams involved are Wartburg College, Luther College, Coe College, and Nebraska Wesleyan University.

The tournament begins at 2 p.m. Friday as Wartburg faces Luther. A game featuring Coe and Nebraska Wesleyan is slated for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

BVU opens play in a semifinal contest at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Beavers face the winner of Wartburg and Luther. At 1:30 p.m., Dubuque faces the winner of Coe versus Nebraska Wesleyan.

The winners of those two semifinal contests square off in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket prices are $8 for adults, $5 for students without valid American Rivers Conference ID and seniors age 60 and older. Children age 5 and under—and all current students with valid American Rivers Conference ID—are admitted free.

